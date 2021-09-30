El Salvador builds the world’s first “green” volcanic-powered Bitcoin mining farm | Hromadske television

About this September 29 stated El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Twitter, posting a video of the mining farm. Bukele expressed his intentions to mine cryptocurrency using geothermal energy back in June 2021. Then he statedthat the new installation will be “100% environmentally friendly, 100% renewable and no harmful waste.”

About 25% of electricity in El Salvador is generated from geothermal energy, which is generated from hot underground sources (from geysers to volcanoes). LaGeo is capable of generating up to 204 MWh of energy with a potential expansion of another 110 MWh. If the El Salvador project succeeds, humanity will have another environmentally friendly source of cryptocurrency mining. As of now, according to various estimates, from 39% to 73% of Bitcoin is mined without carbon waste.