Ethereum Developers Set Altair Upgrade Date To ETH 2.0 | Blockchain24

Ethereum’s upgrade to ETH 2.0 was one of the most anticipated upgrades in the crypto space. Although it is slated to launch fully in 2022, the market is still abuzz with the opportunities this update will bring. A number of upgrades are planned, culminating in a final redesign in 2022.

One of them is the Altair update. Altair is the first update to be rolled out to Beacon Chain and will address major network issues.

The update is scheduled for October 27 at 10:56:23 UTC. Ethereum developers can specify the exact time and block the launch of the update due to the confirmation of the rate. This update will take place in the 74240 era. The mainnet update brings the network one step closer to making ETH 2.0 a reality. Together with ETH 2.0, there will be a transition to Proof-of-Stake. This will reduce the power consumption of the network and provide more efficient mining methods that do not require supercomputers.

The project, which has been postponed several times in recent years, finally seems to be on track. Prior to this, EIP-1559 started with a slight delay, but this time the Altair update arrived on time. This update will also implement the “punitive parameters” described in EIP-2982, as well as provide support for the “light clients” of the blockchain.

“This update provides light client support for core consensus, clears beacon state incentives accounting, fixes some validator incentive issues, and raises punitive parameters in line with EIP-2982,” the developers said in a statement.



ETH Price Falls To $ 2800 After Altair Renewal | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Ethereum community prepares to move to ETH 2.0

One of the features that came before the move to ETH 2.0 was staking. With proof of stake, holders can stake their ETH to become validators and be rewarded for providing the confirmations required for transactions. In just the first three days after the staking announcement, over 1 million ETH was wagered. This number continued to rise in 2021.

Currently, the amount of ETH staked is 8.7 million, which is more than 6.5% of the total Ethereum staked. The number of validators on the network has exceeded 240,000. Investors began to use staking as a method of generating passive income thanks to the annual profit from their coins, which will be issued after the final upgrade of the Ethereum network in 2022.

Right now, the Ethereum network is overcrowded to say the least due to the rise of DeFi. This led to a sharp increase in network fees due to the high demand for network services. But with the release of ETH 2.0, the blockchain will become more scalable and this will lead to lower fees in the long run.