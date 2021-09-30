Ethereum September Losses Provide Competitive Advantages | Blockchain24

The smart contract blockchain battle raged on crypto markets this month, with Avalanche and Solana posting double-digit gains while the dominant Ethereum network token (ETH) suffered sharp losses.

The Avalanche AVAX token jumped 52% in a month, the best performance among digital assets with a market cap of at least $ 10 billion tracked by Messari. Solana, championed by Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, saw SOL token grow 23%. Terra (LUNA) token is up 7.5%. Such a profit came at a time when ether lost 23% within a month. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value and not considered a smart contract blockchain, fell 12% in September.

Smart contracts take center stage, while there are speculations about which network will host the fast-growing enterprises that developers build on these blockchains, from decentralized finance to non-borrowed tokens (NFT). According to Ryan Watkins, research analyst at Messari, increased activity in these chains and higher “gas prices” on Ethereum could undermine the dominance of the sector leader.

“It’s no surprise that speculators are piling up in the respective tokens of these platforms as Ethereum’s dominance is being called into question,” Watkins said.

Traders’ recent preference for Ethereum rivals contrasts with the situation earlier this year, when the rapid growth of the dominant network attracted investors and ETH arranged for rapid growth. Its market share has grown rapidly and now accounts for 26% of investment products, up from 11% in January, said James Butterfill, investment strategist at CoinShares. Ether’s price has still nearly quadrupled this year, up from 46% for Bitcoin. But Avalanche AVAX has jumped 20x this year with a market cap of $ 14 billion. And SOL has multiplied 74 times to $ 41 billion.

“Investors loved the worldwide computing idea of ​​Ethereum,” Butterfill said. “But due to rising prices, it exposed an inefficient network and high gas charges.” This is why there is a resurgence of interest in competing networks, especially those that do not have high transaction costs, he added.

Below the $ 10 billion threshold, smart contract blockchains also surpassed in September. Algorand’s ALGO token jumped 38%, while Cosmos’ ATOM jumped 35%. Tezos (XTZ) climbed 10%. Ironically, Cardano, which implemented its long-awaited smart contract functionality earlier this month, was one of the losers. Blockchain, led by former Ethereum developer Charles Hoskinson, has seen the ADA token drop 28%. Analysts said the downturn could be a case of buying rumor, selling fact, because speculators have filed a price bid ahead of the update.

Some of the benefits may have stemmed from the rollout of incentive programs, including rewards for users – sometimes akin to freeing up money for those willing to spend time – and grants for programmers to create or promote new applications. On September 16, Avalanche completed the private sale of AVAX tokens to crypto funds worth $ 230 million. Alogrand launched a $ 300 million fund to support Decentralized Finance (DeFi) innovation.

“Blockchains are competing to attract talent,” said Denis Vinokurov, head of research at Synergia Capital. “One of the easiest ways to encourage software developers to build on one chain versus another is to help with funding,”

Martin Gaspard, research analyst at CrossTower, explained the surge by “raising investor optimism about smart contract chains (AVAX and ALGO).” Without developers, according to Vinokurov, there will be no new projects or new potential users. There are particularly few developers at the moment, he said, and so these incentives are moving forward.