Eva Mendes fueled rumors of engagement to Ryan Gosling

American actress Eva Mendes and Canadian actor Ryan Gosling are considered one of the strongest couples in Hollywood. However, they are not officially married.

The stars met in 2011. Since then, they have been inseparable. During the relationship, they had two daughters. The eldest Esmeralda is now six years old, the youngest Amanda is four years old.

This is all that the public knows about the personal lives of popular actors. The fact is that they carefully hide the details of the relationship from outsiders. Therefore, fans are especially attentive to details that can indicate any changes in the idols’ lives.

The fans of the actors saw one of them in a fresh photo of Mendes, which was made by the paparazzi. According to Lady Mail, the actress was captured on a family walk with children.

She has a ring on her left hand on her ring finger. Netizens immediately suggested that 46-year-old Mendes and 40-year-old Gosling were engaged. There is no official confirmation of this from the representatives of the couple yet.

In 2019, “Profile” reported that the film “The Rules of Removal: The Hitch Method” entered the top 25 romantic comedies. Mendes played the role of a cynical journalist in the film.

Also, the actress is known for her roles in the films “Double Fast and the Furious” (2003), “Ghost Rider” (2007) and others. The last film with her participation “How to Catch a Monster” was released in 2014.

Gosling, in turn, continues to actively act in films. One of the last films with him is “The Man in the Moon” (2018). The actor is also known for such films as Blade Runner 2049 (2017), Goodfellas (2016), La La Land (2016), Selling the Short (2015) and others.