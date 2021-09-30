Exposing 5 myths about Jim Carrey, who is very popular with some and annoyed by others, plus his “bliss diet”

Myth 1: Jim Carrey once had a doppelganger who ate instead.

This is true. In 2006, the actor pulled off a hilarious stunt with journalists and fans. Then Jim Carrey, along with three Israeli friends, traveled to Israel and ended up in Jerusalem. At that time, Mr. Garfonel lived there, outwardly very similar to a Hollywood star – this was constantly repeated to him by friends and acquaintances. Garfonel received an offer from Kerry to move to the King David Hotel and live there for a while at his own pleasure – to relax, order lavish dinners, and so on. At the same time, the double had to wear the actor’s things and appear in the hotel lobby in his image, but refrain from communicating with the press and strangers – that is, to be tired of the hustle and bustle of Jim Carrey.

The Israeli agreed. He spent a lot of time in a hotel room, ordered the most exquisite dishes and felt like a real star. There were journalists in the lobby of the hotel, but Garfonell-Kerry never spoke to them. At this time, the real Jim Carrey quietly traveled through Israel in the company of friends.

Myth 2. Jim Carrey is a vegan

It is a myth. James Eugene Kerry (and this is what the star is actually called) eats eggs, meat, fish, honey. At the same time, quite often expresses concern about climate change and mentions animal husbandry as part of the global problem. Jim has never called himself a vegan, and has not talked about completely abandoning natural animal protein.

False rumors about Kerry’s veganism have been around for a long time. Perhaps due to the fact that Jim played Ace Ventura, a detective for finding missing animals in two films. In addition, in 2009, when there was a swine flu pandemic, Jim received the MTV Movie Awards and said in his acceptance speech: “There would be no swine flu in the world if we treated pigs better!”… Many have interpreted this as a sign of veganism.

Plus, some time ago, a photo appeared on Facebook, in which he holds a rabbit in his arms, with the caption: “Since I spent time in nature with animals, I discovered that we are savages, and they are actually civilized beings.”… As it turned out, this photo is a fake. Jim does not have a facebook account. He clearly states that his Twitter account is the only official social media account he maintains himself. And he never posted such a photo with a caption.

Myth 3. Jim is able to lose weight for the role.

This is true. Jim usually doesn’t need to change his diet for his roles, but for the film The Incredible Burt Wonderstone 2013, where he played a magician, he had to lose weight and look leaner. Then he wrote about this experience: “This is an unnatural state for me. It’s a fantasy that attracts a lot of attention, but to stay in this form, you need to eat antimatter. “… Kerry also admitted that the nude scenes on the screen would be left to professionals such as Matthew McConaughey.

When the movie was filmed, Kerry tried to stick to a dairy, sugar and coffee free diet for several weeks and tweeted about it:

“I eat eggs, meat, fish and vegetables cooked in olive oil, fruits, nuts, I drink water and tea with honey. My food is gluten-free and I substitute stevia for sugar. “…

After a while, Jim was noticed in a restaurant and, as reported in the media, life got better. The actor ordered “Sparkling water, pinot noir, chicken and lemon, and a platter of quinoa.”

Myth 4. The diet that Kerry was on is called the “blissful diet”

This is true. According to Jim, this diet brought him “clarity, satisfaction, youth and longevity.”

Here are the basic rules for this diet.

Eat a lot of vegetables – at least 5-7 times a day

There should be more vegetables on the plate than anything else. Vegetables should be of all colors of the rainbow. Change different types of vegetables every week to make the most of their variety. Be sure to eat leafy greens (spinach, watercress, arugula, and Swiss chard) plus cabbage (broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage).

Don’t forget legumes

Legumes are also a healthy choice because they are low in fat and high in fiber. Eat peas, beans, and lentils. Because they are rich in protein, legumes can be used in place of meat and are great at satisfying hunger.

Eat More Grains

Eat gluten-free whole grains and forget about processed grains during your diet. Eliminate wheat from your diet and eat rye, barley, amaranth, quinoa, rice and corn.

Sugar – no!

According to this diet, sugar is unhealthy. The body will be grateful that you excluded it. If you have a sweet tooth, don’t worry! Sugar can be substituted with honey or stevia. By cutting out sugar, you will notice that the skin improves and the amount of energy grows and stays at the same level throughout the day. Plus, you will lose weight and improve heart health.

Avoid caffeine

Quitting caffeine means quitting coffee and classic tea. Caffeine is highly addictive, so you may need to gradually reduce your caffeine intake. Switch to herbal tea!

Give up dairy products

Many people do not realize that they are lactose intolerant. This means that their bodies cannot digest dairy products. Industrial dairy products also contain many hormones that negatively affect the body.

Avoid alcohol and carbonated drinks

These fluids are full of sugar and are harmful to the body for several more reasons.

Eggs, eggs, eggs! Yes Yes Yes!

Eggs are a great source of protein. They, among other things, improve eye health, strengthen muscles and bones.

Don’t forget about healthy snacks

What do you eat when you want a snack? Jim ate Gluten Free Crackers with Almond Butter… You can also try: hummus and carrot sticks, apple slices with organic peanut butter, fruit slices with a small handful of nuts (almonds, walnuts, cashews), half a sliced ​​avocado on a slice of rye bread… Berries are also great for a snack: they satisfy hunger, and they contain a lot of antioxidants that help protect the body.

Meat and fish – you can, just be careful

If you stick to Jim’s diet, you will get a good amount of plant-based protein, only meat and fish should not be categorically discarded. Meat – chicken or turkey, and better farmed, rustic. Try to include them in your diet 1-2 times a week, avoiding beef, pork, and lamb. Eat fish also 1-2 times a week. Prefer salmon, mackerel, sardines and herring.

Water – everywhere and always!

This is the cheapest and most useful liquid that you can drink your body with. Most people don’t drink enough water. According to Kerry’s nutritionists, you need to drink 1-2 liters of unflavored drinking water a day.

Quitting tobacco

No comments.

Don’t forget about daily physical activity

Finally, try exercising every day. Jim loves to run, but walking, cycling, and swimming are also great ways to stay in shape. Find the sport that suits you and make it a habit.

Myth 5: In 2018, Jim was on a very strict detox diet due to long periods of stress.

It is a myth. In 2018, OK! posted an article in one of the issues Jim’s Detox Disaster… It said that Kerry was on a strict detox diet to cope with stress, but extreme regimen was extremely harmful to his health.

It all started in 2015, when 53-year-old Kerry’s girlfriend – Katriona White, who turned 28, committed suicide over their separation, and her family sued the actor. The litigation lasted 3 years, and all this time the media and the public put a lot of pressure on Kerry.

Journalists at the time wrote: “Jim is always cleaning his body to remove toxins and weighs about 150 pounds (about 70 kg).”… And this is with a height of 1 m 88 cm! “He closed himself off from the world and sat in his art studio in Los Angeles, drinking tea and juices, which he orders in packs.”… A dubious insider claimed that Kerry’s friends were convincing him to eat regular food, but the actor insisted that “Detoxification makes you feel healthy”… The alleged source added: “Its appearance suggests otherwise. Jim has always been over-the-top, but even for him it is too much. “…

However, his longtime and close friends later assured that the story of the strict diet was completely fabricated. The actor did not adhere to extreme restrictions and did not sit “locked up”. Also, none of Kerry’s inner circle is worried about his well-being. It was difficult for him, but Kerry held out.