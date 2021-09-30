Fall 2021 trends. Teddy fur coats

Faux fur coat – trend for fall 2021

Jennifer Lopez, who until recently preferred natural fur, succumbed to modern trends and began to appear in public in a cozy faux fur coat. This is not only the trend of the season, but also a very warm and comfortable piece of clothing. Writes about this Just Jared.

Jennifer Lopez just recently performed at the Global Citizen concert in Central Park, appeared with Ben Affleck in Manhattan and demonstrated that she can wear not only elegant designer outfits, but also quite democratic brands.

Jennifer Lopez at the Global Citizen concert [+–] Photo: Getty Images

So you can peep from the star how best to warm yourself this fall. Moreover, eco-friendly Teddy Bear fur coats, named after the iconic teddy bears, or simply “Teddy” fur coats, have not gone out of fashion since 2017, when global brands took a course towards sustainability.

While walking around New York, J.Lo was wearing a Coach fur coat, a pair of black leggings and oversized sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez in New York [+–] Photo: Backgrid

She complements the look with classic Timberland boots, created in collaboration with Jimmy Choo.

Jennifer Lopez in New York [+–] Photo: Backgrid

Recall that in 2019, when Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of the film “Strippers”, she was attacked by animal advocates. They held posters that read “Stop wearing real fur, J. Lo!” and shouted after her that she hates animals.

And the luxury group Kering, which owns the brands Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen, has announced that it will no longer create items from natural fur.