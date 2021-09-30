fan of Chris Hemsworth threw a tantrum on the street

The fan shared the video with the actor on social networks.

A fan of Marvel and personally Chris Hemsworth threw a tantrum when she accidentally saw the actor on the street. The girl published a video of an important moment for herself on TikTok.

The other day the star “Torah” together with his wife Elsa Pataki came to the starry “Golden Dinner”. Apparently, while Hemsworth was waiting for an invitation to enter the building, he was caught by loving fans.

At first, the girl simply could not believe her eyes, but just in case she turned on the camera anyway. When she realized that Hemsworth was really standing close to her, there was a screech off-screen.

The girl began to shout the name of her idol, and then aggressively waved her hand. Hemsworth, remarkably, waved back, which caused even more excitement.

@beingafoolforyou IM SHAKING 🤞🤞🤞 #chrishemsworth #marvel #sydney #nsw #australia #thor #thorragnarok #endgame #hemsworth #hemsworthbrothers ♬ original sound – angelica 🛵

The girl showed the video with the “god” to other fans.

“I’m shaking all over! I saw Chris Hemsworth, this is not a drill! ” – she signed the footage.

On TikTok, the video has received more than a hundred thousand views, almost 2 thousand likes and almost a thousand shares.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova