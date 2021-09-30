Fans of Lokomotiv will not get into the match with Lazio without citizenship or EU residence permit

It became known under what condition Lokomotiv fans will be able to attend the Europa League away match against Lazio in Rome.

– On September 30, 2021, following the results of the pre-match meeting dedicated to the upcoming Europa League game Lazio (Italy) – Lokomotiv (Russia), which will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, representatives of the Italian police notified UEFA and the playing teams that fans who are not citizens of the European Union or who do not have a residence permit in the European Union will not be admitted to the match.

Football club “Lokomotiv” draws attention to the fact that by decision of Italian law enforcement agencies fans with Russian and foreign passports of the Russian Federation will not be able to attend the game, – said in the statement of “Lokomotiv” in this regard.

https://twitter.com/fclokomotiv/status/1443547393543360512

The match Lazio – Lokomotiv will take place on September 30 in Rome and will start at 22:00 (Moscow time). Watch the live broadcast of the meeting on Match TV, as well as on the sites matchtv.ru and sportbox.ru.

Open video