Fast and Furious 9 grossed over $ 120 million in a week at the box office

The box office of Fast and the Furious 9 at the international box office totaled $ 127 million, although the film premiered just a week ago. Screenings in cinemas have already begun in South Korea and Hong Kong, Russia, China and the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt), writes Variety.

The largest collection fell on China – $ 105 million. For Universal Pictures, Fast and Furious 9 will be the second grossing film in the country. The eighth part of the franchise remains in first place.

South Korea ($ 6.4 million), Russia (6.4 million), the Middle East (5.5 million) and Hong Kong (2.2 million) are next in the ranking. Over the summer, the painting will hit the market in 62 more countries, including Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France and Germany.

According to Variety forecasts, in the near future the picture will collect more than $ 160 million. This figure will be a record at the worldwide box office since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fast and Furious 9 is directed by Justin Lin, which continues the story of a racer named Dominic Toretto. Vin Diesel plays the main role in the film. This time, Toretto’s team had to save the world from a hacker who got hold of the strongest weapon on the planet and plans to seize power in the international arena.

Lin has worked on Fast & Furious 4, 5 and 6, as well as True Detective and Community. The film was written by Daniel Casey – he replaced Chris Morgan, who has worked on all films in the franchise, starting with Tokyo Drift.