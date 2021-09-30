FC Baltika: the club did not receive a letter of resignation from Evgeny Kaleshin

Baltika’s board of directors has not yet accepted the resignation of head coach Evgeny Kaleshin. The mentor has a valid contract, and the club did not receive a written statement. Development Director Yuri Arakelyan told Klops about this.

“The team did not arrive from the away game. Kaleshin made a statement at a press conference, there is no document. The coach has a valid contract, ”Arakelyan said.

Today the team is returning to Kaliningrad after the away match with Tekstilshchik, after which a conversation will take place between the leaders of the club and the coaches. As for possible candidates for the post of mentor, they are not yet available, added Arakelyan.

“Nobody was ready for such a development of events. There is no list. What is published in the press does not correspond to reality, “- explained the interlocutor of” Klops “.

The media suggested that Kaleshin could be replaced by Robert Evdokimov. In previous seasons, he headed the top clubs of the first division – Orenburg and Nizhny Novgorod. Now the 51-year-old mentor is free from obligations to any of the teams.

Former coach Alexander Gorbachev may come to Baltika as a senior coach. His last place of work was Dynamo Bryansk. In 2020, there was a scandal: Gorbachev was accused of hiding information about players suffering from coronavirus. In January of this year, at a meeting of the RFU Control and Disciplinary Committee, Gorbachev was banned from carrying out any football-related activities for a period of one year.