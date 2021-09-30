https://rsport.ria.ru/20210930/lukin-1752464371.html

Figure skater Lukin turned to Tutberidze’s headquarters after leaving to Plushenko

Figure skater Lukin appealed to Tutberidze's headquarters after leaving to Plushenko

Figure skater Lukin turned to Tutberidze’s headquarters after leaving to Plushenko

Russian 13-year-old figure skater Mark Lukin commented on the transition from Eteri Tutberidze’s team to the “Plushenko’s Angels” school. RIA Novosti Sport, 09/30/2021

MOSCOW, September 30 – RIA Novosti. Russian 13-year-old figure skater Mark Lukin commented on the transition from Eteri Tutberidze’s team to the Angels Plushenko school. On his Instagram page, the young athlete thanked Tutberidze’s coaching staff for their joint work. me, for everything they taught me. Special thanks to the doctors, Olga Ryabenko and the entire team of the Khrustalny ice rink, “he wrote. Lukin also turned to his friends, thanking them for their understanding and support. Earlier, a post appeared on Yevgeny Plushenko’s Instagram. which it became known that 13-year-old Lukin will now train under the guidance of the two-time Olympic champion.

