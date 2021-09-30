https://rsport.ria.ru/20210930/lukin-1752464371.html
Figure skater Lukin turned to Tutberidze’s headquarters after leaving to Plushenko
Figure skater Lukin appealed to Tutberidze’s headquarters after leaving to Plushenko – RIA Novosti Sport, 09/30/2021
Figure skater Lukin turned to Tutberidze’s headquarters after leaving to Plushenko
Russian 13-year-old figure skater Mark Lukin commented on the transition from Eteri Tutberidze’s team to the “Plushenko’s Angels” school. RIA Novosti Sport, 09/30/2021
2021-09-30T12: 27
2021-09-30T12: 27
2021-09-30T14: 51
figure skating
Evgeny Plushenko
Eteri Tutberidze
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1e/1752465159_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2f65c276439ec90f23fe50a3975ae846.jpg
MOSCOW, September 30 – RIA Novosti. Russian 13-year-old figure skater Mark Lukin commented on the transition from Eteri Tutberidze’s team to the Angels Plushenko school. On his Instagram page, the young athlete thanked Tutberidze’s coaching staff for their joint work. me, for everything they taught me. Special thanks to the doctors, Olga Ryabenko and the entire team of the Khrustalny ice rink, “he wrote. Lukin also turned to his friends, thanking them for their understanding and support. Earlier, a post appeared on Yevgeny Plushenko’s Instagram. which it became known that 13-year-old Lukin will now train under the guidance of the two-time Olympic champion.
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://rsport.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1e/1752465159_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65a72c27922ca2f9389df0a706339a2b.jpg
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Evgeny Plushenko, Eteri Tutberidze
Figure skater Lukin turned to Tutberidze’s headquarters after leaving to Plushenko
MOSCOW, September 30 – RIA Novosti. Russian 13-year-old figure skater Mark Lukin commented on the transition from Eteri Tutberidze’s team to the “Plushenko’s Angels” school.
On his Instagram page, the young athlete thanked the coaching staff of Tutberidze for their joint work.
“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the entire coaching staff of Eteri Tutberidze for all the years of working with me, for everything they taught me. Special thanks to the doctors, Olga Ryabenko and the entire team of the Khrustalny ice rink,” he wrote.
Lukin also turned to his friends, thanking them for their understanding and support.
Earlier, a post appeared on Evgeni Plushenko’s Instagram, from which it became known that the 13-year-old Lukin will now train under the guidance of the two-time Olympic champion.