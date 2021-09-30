Finnish authorities did not allow six Ak Bars players before the match with Jokerit, forward Dmitry Katelevsky became the goalkeeper – September 29, 2021

Covid is an insidious disease. Not only when it comes to the course of the disease itself. When you thought that the epidemic and its consequences are far behind, it jumps out of the bushes and ruins your life. So Ak Bars’s visit to Helsinki did not foreshadow any global problems. But a few hours before the match, thunder struck at the Hartwall Arena. The air smelled of the last season with its cancellations, postponements and other scandals.

Artur Akhtyamov and Shamil Valiullin, defender Christian Henkel and strikers Jordan Wheal, Dmitry Voronkov and Per Lindholm. All these players were not allowed to the match with the Finnish club by local authorities. One of the Ak Bars hockey players, presumably a legionnaire, passed a positive test. Because of this, only vaccinated players and those who have an adequate supply of antibodies received the green light.

This is not the first time such excesses have happened to Jokerit’s rivals. A year ago, the Finnish authorities immediately banned six players from another green team – Salavat Yulaev. This caused a real scandal. First of all, because the local regulations are poorly combined with the KHL covid protocol. In fact, the Finnish Ministry of Health does what it wants. And nothing has changed dramatically here over the year.

Ak Bars lost all the same six players as Salavat Yulaev a year earlier. But the exclusivity of the Kazan case is that, having missed two goalkeepers at once, they were left with one Igor Bobkov. An extraordinary situation forced Dmitry Kvartalnov to take appropriate measures. The Barsov mentor announced the young striker Dmitry Katelevsky as the second goalkeeper.

It is clear that Katelevsky could have appeared on the ice only under an incredible combination of circumstances. For example, if Bobkov was injured. However, luckily for Kvartalnov, the only real goalkeeper finished the match in full health. True, Igor’s game cannot be called successful. He conceded for the first time after seven minutes, and the third goal, which went to the Ak Bars goal, turned out to be quite funny. In any other situation, the goalkeeper could be replaced to shake the team, but here it would be akin to a white flag.

And to the part of “Ak Bars”, the team from the capital of Tatarstan did not give up! The guests, who entered the match with three full-fledged links, first played one goal, and at the end of regular time made a comeback. Several attackers spent more than 25 minutes on the ice at once, which is an incredible workload. In overtime, Jokerit turned out to be stronger, but Kazan has something to be proud of. Their eternal rivals in the “green derby” lost in a similar situation in regulation time. And through such matches, the champion’s character is laid.

