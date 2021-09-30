Flying Jim Carrey and Knuckles the Echidna appeared on the first frames and video from the filming of “Sonic 2 in the Movie”

And in the pictures, the stars of the original, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter, are racing somewhere.

Shot from the movie “Sonic in the Cinema”

The first footage and video from the filming of the movie “Sonic 2 in the Movie” appeared on the Web, in which Dr. Robotnik performed by Jim Carrey and Knuckles the Echidna appeared.



In the pictures, Sonic himself and the fox Miles “Tails” Prower, who were in the original, are the company of the debutant of the cinematic universe Echidna Knuckles. These are figurines that will help visual effects specialists create digital characters. From them, we can already roughly understand how the heroes will look.

As you can see, the stars of the first part, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter, who returned to the roles of Tom and Maddie Wachowski, also appeared in the photographs. Concerned about something, the heroes are fleeing somewhere. Apparently, this is shooting some kind of epic action scene.

The finale of “Sonic in the Movie” hinted that Dr. Robotnik will return in the sequel, and where Sonic is without confrontations with his beloved enemy. The video confirmed the return of the villain. We can observe how it flies gracefully:

We will remind, earlier the director Jeff Fowler said that “Sonic in the movie” could become a new major MCU. If the films of the franchise are successful, then fans will not soon say goodbye to Sonic, and the team will slowly introduce other characters.

The premiere of the film “Sonic 2 in the Cinema” is scheduled for April 7, 2022.

See also: “Sonic in the Movie”: A screen version of a video game for which you are not ashamed





