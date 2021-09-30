Free relationship with his wife and rejection of the role of Neo. Will Smith’s misses

Will Smith

As soon as he arrived in Hollywood, young Will Smith told the agent that he would become a superstar that the whole world would love. On September 25, the actor turns 53, and it’s time to draw conclusions as to how much he managed to accomplish what he wanted.

“Men in Black”, “I Am Legend”, “Hancock” – the artist has a lot of roles in box-office films, but has he proved to critics that he has a dramatic talent? On Will’s birthday, we recall the moments of his triumph, the high-profile failures and family troubles that were so often discussed in the Western media.

Hip hop star

Jeff Townes wrote music and Will wrote lyrics for rap songs

Smith was born in Philadelphia in the family of an engineer and a school teacher. The boy was named exactly like his dad: Willard Carroll Smith. “My father is strict, but not a tyrant. He always kept me in line. It was enough for him to look at me to hint: “One more step, and I will be angry.” He was an independent businessman who installed refrigeration equipment in supermarkets. Dad taught us to be brave, ”said Will Smith.

Parents separated when the teenager was 13, but divorced only in the 2000s. The separation of the spouses did not affect Will’s attitude towards dad: the young man still admired the man’s entrepreneurial spirit and decisiveness and consulted with him on all important issues.

According to Smith, without the excellent upbringing of his father, he would not have achieved anything in life. But it was the second of the four children of Willard Smith Sr. who made significant progress in the profession.

“The Prince of Beverly Hills” ran from 1990 to 1996

Since childhood, Will has stuck with the nickname Prince: natural charm and eloquence helped the boy get out of the most difficult troubles and take a leadership position in any company. The talkative young man also had a poetic gift, which played a key role in his future career.

As a teenager, Smith became friends with musician Jeff Townes, and together they formed the popular late 80s hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince. The degree of success of the tandem is evidenced by the fact that the rappers recorded two albums, which sold millions of copies, and received a Grammy for the track Parents Just Don’t Understand.

It was rap that gave Smith the start of his acting career: the series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, known in Russia as The Prince of Beverly Hills, was created specifically for him. The main character here was called Will, and in the story he moved from his native Philadelphia to California, as happened with the artist himself. Of course, the soundtrack for the TV movie was also performed by the key character.

During the six years of filming, the artist continued to record songs, so in 1991 the hit Summertime was released. Unlike many of his colleagues, Will did not use mat in his compositions. Subsequently, he admitted that this principle was instilled in him by his grandmother. One day an elderly woman found a notebook with the texts of a teenager and left a message on the last page asking him to prove that he is as intelligent as the whole family thinks and is able to express thoughts without abuse.

Man in black

The Bad Boys Heralds the Dawn of the Action Era in Smith’s Career

The musical career went along with the cinematic, sometimes interrupted for a long time, if the work on the film required more concentration. When Will ceased to be of interest to the teenage audience, the film “Bad Boys” returned him to the ranks. The role of a policeman convinced the directors that yesterday’s loafer from the teenage series is capable of playing spectacular action films.

do not missWill Smith presented Men in Black-3 in Moscow

That is why the actor was soon offered the role of Captain Hillier in Independence Day and Agent Jay in Men in Black. The duo of Smith and Tommy Lee Jones was included in the lists of the best tandems in the history of cinema, and the soundtrack for the film about fighting aliens, written by Will, reminded fans that he is also a rapper.

“Men in Black” is still often broadcast on TV

For the role in Ali, the actor gained muscle mass, trained six hours a day and even gave up sex for the duration of filming.

Another success was participation in the thriller Tony Scott “Enemy of the State”, but with “Wild, Wild West” came a bobble: not only did the film receive six anti-awards “Golden Raspberry”, so for the sake of filming it Will turned down the role of Neo in ” Matrix “! Surely in the future, Smith terribly regretted that he had lost all the laurels to Keanu Reeves, but did not admit it. “Keanu was born for this role. When I watch a movie and see the image it has created, I think for the hundredth time: “I would ruin everything,” Will concluded.

do not missShaved his beard and aged: new pictures of Keanu Reeves discouraged the public

However, in the life of Smith had its own stellar roles. So, for the image of Muhammad Ali in the film of the same name, he received an Oscar nomination. The lyrical comedy “Rules of Removal: The Hitch Method” did not bring the actor praise from critics and major awards, but increased the number of his fans at times.

The artist was very upset by the death of his father

Blockbusters “I Am Legend”, “Hancock” and “I, Robot”, dramas by Italian Gabriele Muccino “The Pursuit of Happyness” and “Seven Lives” – Will tried to experiment with genres, hoping to prove his worth as a versatile actor to critics. At the same time, the basis of Smith’s filmography was still made up of box office films: “Focus”, “Suicide Squad”, “Gemini”.

do not missWill Smith lost the closest person

A special place in the list of Will’s works was occupied by “Phantom Beauty”: the tape helped the artist survive the death of his beloved father in 2016. “The script came to me at the moment when my dad was diagnosed – the doctors gave him only six weeks. I started preparing for filming, doing my own research on how people who survived the death of loved ones live, and then discussed the results with my dad. So my role in Phantom Beauty was very influential. Despite the forecasts, my father lived 5.5 months, every day of which was wonderful in its own way, ”the actor shared.

“Aladdin” became another remake of the Disney cartoon

It is worth noting that the artist was always happy to take on children’s projects: he voiced Pinocchio in the animated series Fairy Tales for Every Child, Oscar in The Underwater Lads. However, Guy Ritchie’s new “Aladdin” received mixed reviews from audiences in large part because the blue-skinned Will Smith seemed ridiculous to the public. The actor immediately turned into a hero of memes. However, it was for this role in 2020 that Smith was nominated for the Golden Raspberry Award in the Reputation Restoration category. Maybe Richie’s idea is not so bad?

Classic or free marriage?

After her divorce from Will Shiri, Zampino married American football player Terell Fletcher, from whom she gave birth to daughter Jody

In 1992, Will married Shiri Zampino, but the first marriage, in fact, came out lumpy: three years later, the couple divorced, and their son Willard III stayed with his mother. This did not prevent the child from regularly meeting with his father and grandfather on the father’s side, while he was alive.

Two years after breaking up with Shiri, the actor took his longtime girlfriend, singer Jada Pinkett, down the aisle. In 1998, the couple had a son, Jaden, whom viewers could see with the star father in the films “The Pursuit of Happyness” and “After Our Era”, and in 2000, a daughter, Willow, was born, who became a singer and actress.

do not missWill Smith’s divorce is prompted by a blonde actress

Talented children were not the guarantor of peace in the family, like the unusual agreement of the spouses: the whole show business was gossiping about the couple’s free relationship. The lovers argued that they were not going to become overseers for each other and were not against fleeting intrigues on the side, but those around them had little faith in the honesty of these statements. Especially when tangible reasons for suspicion arose: Will was accused of having an affair with Focus partner Margot Robbie, and Jada was credited with having an affair with director Joss Whedon.

24 years old Smith is married to Jada Pinkett, who gave him two children

In 2016, Smith admitted that he narrowly escaped a divorce from his chosen one. “We have been trying painfully for a long time to save our marriage. To do this, we went to endless sessions with a psychotherapist. And you know, it was terribly difficult: to sit opposite my wife and spread the whole truth – what I think and feel. And in response to hear what she really thinks about me and our life. I just couldn’t imagine how, after what we both said, it would be possible to live together at all. But, fortunately, when we passed the most difficult stage, it suddenly became easier. It was like cleansing. I’m glad the therapy worked for us, ”the actor confessed.

do not missWill Smith’s wife admitted to cheating on her husband

The confessions did not end there. Last year, Jada said that during the crisis she had cheated on her husband with a young musician August Alsina: they say, then the spouses put the marriage on a “pause.” The piquancy was that Jaden’s son introduced the woman to the rapper. One way or another, Will forgave his wife for a short affair, and the family survived.

Probably, absolution happened because Smith himself had a stigma in the gun: if Pinkett revealed the name of her lover, then the star of “Men in Black” only mentioned that he had enough partners on the side during the period of open marriage. In any case, the separation did not happen, and the spouses from now on decided to adhere to traditional views on the relationship.

Based on materials from filmpro, contactmusic.com, tmz.

Photo: Paras Griffin, Michael Ochs Archives, Chris Cuffaio, Ron Galella, Jeff Kravitz, Jason LaVeris / Getty Images, Legion-Media, Bad Boys, Men in Black, Ali, Aladdin