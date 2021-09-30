Fresh film premieres from May 20, 2021. Kate Winslet’s bones and ponchara Elena Kravets

This week, the long-awaited universal story about the war in Donbass, Bad Roads, is finally released on the big screens. For lovers of talented animation – a large-scale animated blockbuster “Ponchary: Global Rounding”. Those who at one time liked to solve the riddles of the “Matrix” will like the sci-fi action movie “Infinity” about people who remember their reincarnations. Well, for the bohemian natures, “Ammonite” is a melodramatic biopic about fossils and unconventional love.

“Ponchars: Global Rounding”

Animated blockbuster. USA

Director: David Silverman

A present for all fans of full-length cartoons will be the premiere of the large-scale animated blockbuster “Ponchary Global Rounding” from the Oscar nominee – animation artist and director David Silverman. This man, in fact, invented the legendary Simpsons (he worked on the TV series “The Simpsons” and the feature film “The Simpsons Movie”).

The cartoon tells about the adventures of a family of adorable round ponchards – Ed and his sister Op, who leave their homes to save their rare species from extinction. The fact is that Op and Eda unexpectedly tightened the loop of time and they suddenly found out that in the future, ponchars are museum exhibits along with dinosaurs. An urgent need to change the course of history, and for this brother and sister will ride through all eras. They are all new and do not care: that cavemen, that fireworks, that quadrocopters … So, roundish adventures lie ahead.

In the Ukrainian version of the film, popular actors, comedians and TV presenters became the voices of the cute ponchards Op and Ed Elena Kravets and Alexander Pedan.

“Bad roads”

Human dramas against the backdrop of war. Ukraine

Director: Natalia Vorozhbit

The long-awaited premiere of Natalia Vorozhbit’s feature-length directorial debut, whom everyone knew before as a talented playwright and screenwriter. Vorozhbit, for example, wrote the script for the film “Cyborgs” and for the popular TV series “To Catch a Kaydash”. The film Bad Roads is an adaptation of her play of the same name, which was staged in London and Kiev.

The tape consists of five separate short stories, the common theme of which is the fate of girls and adult women of Donbass who found themselves in the war or on the front-line territory. Five broken roads. Five stories of love, hatred, trust, betrayal and violation of personal boundaries against the background of violation of state boundaries.

The picture won the prize of the Venice Film Festival, as “Most Innovative Film” of Film Critics Week. Natalia Vorozhbit herself says that the international jury liked that she created a universal story about the war. That is, a story in which it does not matter who is for whom.

“I was able, as the jury members explained, to talk about a war without politics, to talk about a person in a borderline state, – told Natalia Vorozhbit Vesti.ua. – Someone has power, someone is an executioner, someone is a victim. All these people, due to circumstances, found themselves and manifested themselves in a kind of “other dimension”. And who knows how each of us would appear in these situations. That impressed them. ” It seems that this will impress Ukrainian moviegoers as well, all that remains is to come to the cinema for “Bad Roads”.

“Ammonite”

Melodramatic biopic. UK-Australia-USA

Director: Francis Lee

A boring smart story about fossils and unconventional love that fills the world of two not the happiest women.

Renowned fossil hunter – paleontologist Mary Annning – knows a lot about fossils. The skeleton of a prehistoric animal that she unearthed is still on display in the British Museum. But in the ordinary world, this tough and purposeful woman is not entirely comfortable. In 1840, Mary Anning met the girl Charlotte (Saoirse Ronan), sent to the sea for recovery. Real love arises between two women, which will change their lives forever. Thanks to Charlotte, the withdrawn and unsociable Mary suddenly completely unexpectedly for herself and those around her is transformed. And this amazing transformation, which was talentedly played Oscar-winning Kate Winslet, one of the reasons to watch this movie.

Well, the second reason is to remember the word “paleontology” and what it means. After all, Mary Anning made a significant contribution to paleontology in the 19th century thanks to her discoveries, which she made as an amateur, since at that time women were not allowed to participate in the scientific life of Britain and be part of the Geological Society of London.

“Infinity”

Sci-fi action movie. USA

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Evan Michaels suffers from an unusual illness: he remembers in detail everything that happened to him in some other past lives. Everyone is sure that Evan is a schizophrenic. He is looking for answers to his visions and once stumbles upon the ancient secret society “Cognomin”, whose members, like him, remember their past lives, they call themselves “endless”. Familiar with history firsthand, they have been controlling the development of mankind for centuries, directing it in the right direction. Evan decides that he definitely needs to become a member of this secret community.

“Infinity” took off director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day,” “The Righteous”). The film is based on the plot of the novel “The Dossier of the Reincarnationalist” by D. Erik Meykranz. It turned out to be a very stylish and mysterious movie, the action of which draws on itself good actor Mark Wahlberg.