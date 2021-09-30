https://ria.ru/20210930/ronaldu-1752499541.html
Fuel shortage in Britain left Ronaldo without gas for his Bentley
footballer Cristiano Ronaldo spent almost seven hours in line at a gas station, but was never able to refuel his Bentley, reports The Sun. RIA Novosti, 09/30/2021
MOSCOW, September 30 – RIA Novosti. The footballer’s driver, Cristiano Ronaldo, spent almost seven hours in line at the gas station, but was unable to refuel his Bentley, reports The Sun. According to media reports, the driver arrived with his guards around 2 p.m. They ended up leaving the gas station at around 9 p.m. without waiting for a fuel truck. In the past few months, the UK has faced food and fuel supply disruptions due to a shortage of truck drivers. As a result, oil companies were forced to close some gas stations. The population began to buy gasoline in a panic, despite the authorities’ statements that there were no problems with stocks. This led to the appearance of huge queues at the gas station.
