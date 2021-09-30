Gary Anderson on how McLaren missed out on victory

Gary Anderson, a former racing designer with extensive experience in Formula 1, and now an expert for The Race, analyzed the situation in the last laps of the race in Sochi, and believes that the McLaren team is to blame for everything.

When, at the end of the Russian Grand Prix, confusion began on the track, caused by the onset of rain, it was not easy for those who watched the race on TV to keep track of the development of events. But the same can happen to those in the pit wall.

Since I have such experience, I can advise any team to try to perceive the picture in its entirety and not give in to emotions. Since I was at home in front of the TV last Sunday, of course, I felt calmer than those who had to make the right decisions at key moments.

Due to the fact that the starting field was mixed, and Lando Norris started from pole, followed by Carlos Sainz and George Russell, everyone was looking forward to an interesting struggle. But the question was, how long they will stay ahead of Mercedes, because Lewis Hamilton will break forward and destroy their illusions about a possible victory.

But it turned out that Norris lasted much longer than one might expect, although the denouement happened at the very end. To everyone’s surprise, including McLaren’s, Lando continued to lead as the race reached lap 46. He worked great with tires and had a pit stop on lap 28, i.e. two laps later than Lewis. It seemed that Norris was able to hold back the onslaught of the opponent, who was riding second, not allowing him to get close to the attack distance using DRS.

Catching up with a McLaren car that is very fast on the straights is one thing, but getting ahead is another matter entirely, and if Lando had not made mistakes, he would have climbed to the top of the podium. But on lap 46, when it started to rain, everything went wrong.

When weather conditions change, you have to estimate what consequences this can lead to, and analyze the data of the weather forecasting system in the most careful way. You also need to get as much information as possible from the rider and keep track of how long he takes to cover the sectors of the circle. When the weather begins to change, it is extremely rare for rain to cover the entire track at once – usually it all starts from some separate section.

It is not only the engineer who should request information from the rider. Both of them must inform the team management about what is happening on the track.

The first three drove the 46th lap like this: Norris overcame it in 1 minute. 39.120 seconds, followed by Hamilton at 1.167 seconds, while Sines, in third position, was 37.187 seconds behind. During this period, the team had to conduct an ongoing dialogue with Norris.

It is clear that he was completely focused on piloting, trying to avoid mistakes and restrain Hamilton, but he also needed to look at what was happening more broadly. Sainz, Verstappen and Riccardo went to the pits for the intermediate tires precisely because of this, feeling that on some parts of the track the conditions were too poor, and it would not be possible to hold out on slicks.

Presumably, it seemed to Lando that the conditions were improving a little, he continued to lead and hold the position, but the fundamental point was that behind him Lewis had already gone to the pits for the intermediate tires.

At first, he did not want to do this and ignored the team’s invitation, but she informed him about the increase in rain, so he still turned into the pit lane, albeit reluctantly. This decision suggests that the problem is not in the drivers, but in how they act on the pit wall: Mercedes called Hamilton into the pits, despite the fact that he was going to stay on the track. But McLaren never gave Norris such an order.

On the 50th lap, it became finally clear that this should have been done. However, this decision had to come from the team. The pit wall had to analyze the times on the sectors of any car that was already on the intermediate tires. Most of the water was on the track between the 7th and 10th turns, and there was a lot of information about who at what speed overcomes these mini-sectors. And those at the pit wall had plenty of time to react.

By the end of lap 50, Norris was still in the lead, but Hamilton was second just 14.995 seconds behind. You do not need to be an expert to understand that in this situation you already have serious problems: if Norris had not gone to the pits, he would definitely have missed the lead.

Suffice it to say that only in the wettest section, where it was most difficult, Lewis closed the gap by 6.812 seconds. In total, when he completed that lap, he played 10.850 seconds against Norris after returning to the track on Intermediate tires.

At this point, Max Verstappen was driving third and was 68.769 seconds behind.

There were still about three laps left before the finish line, Norris’ lead was less than 15 seconds, and the McLaren driver continued to waste time. If you look closely at the results by sector, then the team had time to realize how much Norris is losing in the middle of the track, and call him to change the tires. By the way, for Hamilton it was still only a circle of leaving the boxes, so it was to be expected that further the difference in pace would become even more noticeable.

Of course, if Norris had rolled into the pits at the end of lap 50, he would have missed out on the lead, but second place was almost guaranteed to him. In any case, the rain intensified, and Lando, remaining on slicks, would inevitably lose a lot more positions. But the matter was not even in the rain, but in the fact that by the end of the 49th lap in McLaren should have realized their mistake, and then it would be possible at least to save the situation by minimizing losses.

As a result, the victory went to Hamilton – he drove the last lap in 1 minute. 51.465 seconds, Verstappen crossed the finish line in 53.271 seconds, Sainz was 62.475 seconds behind the leader.

You can also recall that the day before in the second part of qualifying, Norris drove a lap on intermediate tires in 1 minute. 45.827 seconds, and Hamilton in 1 minute. 45.129 seconds, so the teams knew what results could be shown on these tires. And at McLaren, seeing that Norris made lap 48 on slicks in 1 minute. 54.639 seconds should have figured out what was going on.

It’s easy to miss something in the heat of the fight, but at least someone on the pit wall must be sure to remain calm, not allowing themselves to be captured by emotions. Someone should see the big picture, take responsibility and only hope that the ratio of right decisions and wrong ones will still be in favor of the former.