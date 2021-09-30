George Clooney helped Italians cope with the aftermath of the flood

George Clooney saves people not only in movies, but also in real life. At the end of July, the 60-year-old actor and his family were vacationing in his villa in Italy, located near the picturesque Lake Como, when a heavy three-day rainstorm hit the region. Bad weather provoked landslides and floods, water swept away cars and trees from the streets. The help of rescuers was required by 60 local residents. Imagine their surprise when a Hollywood actor came to their rescue together with specialists.

According to The Independent, on July 28, Clooney was seen helping to clean up the trash in the village of Laglio. Then he met with the local mayor and entrepreneurs to express his support for them.

“We were in Cernobbio, and everything is very bad there. But here in Laglio, things are much worse. They think it will take years and millions of dollars to fix it all. But this city has always been here, and it will remain here, it will become stronger and even better, it is a very strong city, ”George told the Italian media.

Boy or girl ?: Amal Clooney prepares to become a mother for the second timeGeorge Clooney’s wife told her loved ones about the pregnancy.

By the way, four houses near Clooney’s villa were destroyed, and the actor’s property was not damaged.

The artist bought this 18th century property in 2002 for £ 10 million. It has 25 rooms, as well as an open-air theater, swimming pool and garage.

See also: