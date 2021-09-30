https://ria.ru/20210730/clooney-1743635411.html

George Clooney will be the father of twins again

George Clooney will become the father of twins again – Russia news today

George Clooney will be the father of twins again

George Clooney, 60, will soon be a father again, according to OK! with reference to their sources.

MOSCOW, July 30 – RIA Novosti. George Clooney, 60, will soon be a father again, according to OK! with reference to their sources. According to media reports, the actor’s 43-year-old wife, lawyer Amal Clooney (maiden name – Alamuddin), is in the first trimester of pregnancy. She’s expecting twins. An insider assures that the couple has already shared this news with their loved ones. George and Amal were married on September 27, 2014. On June 6, 2017, they had twins – a boy and a girl. They named their son Alexander, and their daughter Ella. Recently, the singer Nyusha revealed that she would become a mother for the second time. She showed a rounded belly in the video for the song “Heaven knows”.

