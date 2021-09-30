George Lucas turned down Steven Spielberg

British edition Express found out why Steven Spielberg never shot any part of the Star Wars film series. It turned out that George Lucas, the ideologist of the universe, personally opposed this. And if he did not openly talk about it, then he refused to a direct question from his friend Spielberg. In an interview in 2002, the director said that he offered his services to Lucas, but he refused: “I asked Lucas personally. He was against it. 15 years ago I wanted to make one of the films, but he did not want to.” In the same interview, Spielberg added that he perfectly understands his colleague and friend, because “Star Wars” is the child of George Lucas, his legacy and his imprint in the history of cinema.

Steven Spielberg is quoted by Express:

“He knew I had Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones, and George had Star Wars, and he had absolutely no reason to share them with me.”

Interestingly, Steven Spielberg unofficially helped George Lucas with Star Wars. In particular, he took part in the work on the final part of the original trilogy (“Return of the Jedi”), but was not indicated in the credits. Then, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2016, Spielberg revealed that he was the one who recommended JJ Abrams for the directorial post of The Force Awakens. And shortly before it became known that the Disney studio was going to shoot a sequel to the cult franchise, Steven Spielberg was asked in another interview if he had any desire to do Star Wars now. The journalists’ response surprised – the director admitted that this was not his genre at all, it was the genre of his friend George Lucas (who, by the way, was not involved in the work on new films).