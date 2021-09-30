Goalkeeper Dynamo Eremenko became the club’s record holder for the number of victories – 09/30/2021

On Thursday, Dynamo beat Chinese Kunlun Red Star 5: 3. The blue and white gates were defended by 41-year-old Eremenko. He spends the 17th season with Dynamo, and for this indicator he repeated the club record of Alexander Maltsev and Valery Vasiliev.

The goals scored by Dynamo were scored by Andrey Pedan (12th minute), Stanislav Galiev (17, 45), Eric O’Dell (21) and Mikhail Fisenko (59). Hu Yang (3), Tyler Wong (8) and Spencer Fu (25) scored for Kunlun. In another match of the day, Khabarovsk “Amur” beat Nizhny Novgorod “Torpedo” at home (4: 3).

Dynamo takes the first place in the standings of the Western Conference, after 11 games, the blue-white 20 points. Finnish “Jokerit” has the same number, but “Dynamo” is higher in additional indicators. “Kunlun” is 11th in the East table, the team scored 6 points. In the next match, Dynamo will play at home with Barys from Nur-Sultan on October 1, Kunlun will host Vityaz Podolsk the next day.

Eremenko, in addition to Dynamo, played for Tver THK, Chelyabinsk Mechel and Kazan Ak Bars. In total, he has 494 matches, 289 victories and 63 clean sheets in the KHL. He is a three-time Gagarin Cup winner (2011, 2012, 2013). As part of the Russian national team, Eremenko won the world championship twice (2008, 2009).