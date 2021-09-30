Gwyneth Paltrow explained why her daughter does not watch films with her participation

https://ria.ru/20210618/paltrow-1737597366.html

MOSCOW, June 18 – RIA Novosti. Gwyneth Paltrow explained why Apple’s 17-year-old daughter doesn’t watch her films, reports E! News. The actress admitted that her children miss the tapes where she starred. Although she suspects that 15-year-old son Moses may have seen her in the Marvel blockbusters in which she played Virginia “Pepper” Potts. “Apple thinks it’s weird if I’m on screen,” explains Paltrow. In this respect, the heirs of the actress are similar to their famous mother – Gwyneth also does not like to look at herself in films. However, the artist admitted that she can still single out one project from all her filmography – this is Wes Anderson’s comedy drama “The Tenenbaum Family”. The actress’s father, Bruce Paltrow, came to the shooting of the tape and made the memories of the film pleasant. Bruce Paltrow died on October 3, 2002. In October 2002, Gwyneth met Coldplay member Chris Martin. They got married in December 2003. In 2004, the couple had a daughter, Apple, and in 2006, a son, Moses. In July 2016, the musician and actress divorced. The other day, singer Dmitry Malikov told how he brings up his children, and actress Anna Khilkevich shared how motherhood is given to her.

