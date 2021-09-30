https://ria.ru/20210618/paltrow-1737597366.html
Gwyneth Paltrow explained why her daughter does not watch films with her participation
Gwyneth Paltrow explained why her daughter does not watch films with her participation – Russia news today
Gwyneth Paltrow explained why her daughter does not watch films with her participation
Gwyneth Paltrow explained why Apple’s 17-year-old daughter doesn’t watch her films, reports E! News. RIA Novosti, 18.06.2021
2021-06-18T17: 42
2021-06-18T17: 42
2021-06-18T17: 42
showbiz
children
Gwyneth Paltrow
stars
celebrities
Dmitry Malikov
wes anderson
Anna Khilkevich
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149261/42/1492614215_0 0:3046:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_75123a11a52ccfb27a110ff9e5a84456.jpg
MOSCOW, June 18 – RIA Novosti. Gwyneth Paltrow explained why Apple’s 17-year-old daughter doesn’t watch her films, reports E! News. The actress admitted that her children miss the tapes where she starred. Although she suspects that 15-year-old son Moses may have seen her in the Marvel blockbusters in which she played Virginia “Pepper” Potts. “Apple thinks it’s weird if I’m on screen,” explains Paltrow. In this respect, the heirs of the actress are similar to their famous mother – Gwyneth also does not like to look at herself in films. However, the artist admitted that she can still single out one project from all her filmography – this is Wes Anderson’s comedy drama “The Tenenbaum Family”. The actress’s father, Bruce Paltrow, came to the shooting of the tape and made the memories of the film pleasant. Bruce Paltrow died on October 3, 2002. In October 2002, Gwyneth met Coldplay member Chris Martin. They got married in December 2003. In 2004, the couple had a daughter, Apple, and in 2006, a son, Moses. In July 2016, the musician and actress divorced. The other day, singer Dmitry Malikov told how he brings up his children, and actress Anna Khilkevich shared how motherhood is given to her.
https://ria.ru/20210618/dzhanabaeva-1737565634.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149261/42/1492614215_0 0:3046:2285_1920x0_80_0_0_5561584c60764012f31320485d37c7b5.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
children, gwyneth paltrow, stars, celebrities, dmitry malikov, wes anderson, anna khilkevich
The actress admitted that her children miss the tapes where she starred. Although she suspects that 15-year-old son Moses may have seen her in the Marvel blockbusters in which she played Virginia “Pepper” Potts.
“Apple thinks it’s weird if I’m on screen,” explains Paltrow.
In this respect, the heirs of the actress are similar to their famous mother – Gwyneth also does not like to look at herself in films. However, the artist admitted that she can still single out one project from all her filmography – this is Wes Anderson’s comedy drama “The Tenenbaum Family”. The actress’s father, Bruce Paltrow, came to the shooting of the tape and made the memories of the film pleasant.
“It’s kind of like the only scene I’ve filmed and that I’m still able to watch,” says the artist.
Bruce Paltrow died on October 3, 2002.
In October 2002, Gwyneth met Coldplay member Chris Martin. They got married in December 2003. In 2004, the couple had a daughter, Apple, and in 2006, a son, Moses. In July 2016, the musician and actress divorced.
Albina Dzhanabaeva published a photo with her newborn daughter