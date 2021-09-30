Halle Berry, 54, amazed with her perfect figure. Photo!

The actress poses in tight clothes.





Legion media

Halle Berry











Following other stars, Halle Berry decided to make her own collaboration with a fashion brand. She presented a line of sportswear together with the British brand Sweaty Betty. The actress posed in a tight jumpsuit, not missing the opportunity to demonstrate several boxing techniques. She has been involved in this sport for several years.

In addition to tops and leggings, the collection also includes hoodies and light trench coats. “Sweaty Betty was the first brand that came to my mind when I wanted to launch clothes. They know how to do things that not only look great, but fulfill practical tasks. I love their mission to inspire women to be active, ”Holly said in her official collaboration statement.

“I am so proud of what we have created. It really is a reflection of my lifestyle. There are items in the collection that can be worn both in the gym and on the street, ”admitted Berry. The clothing line will go on sale on May 18 and will consist of 22 models that are designed for active leisure. Prices will range from $ 68 to $ 298.

The actress pays special attention to her figure and regularly goes in for sports. For fans, Holly decided to create a separate section on her Instagram #FitnessFriday, and every Friday she uploads her favorite exercises there.