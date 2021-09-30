Halle Berry cuts child support for her daughter’s father Gabriel Aubrey in half, calling it extortion

Gabrielle Aubrey and Halle Berry

Halle Berry, 54, has cut alimony by half for her former lover, 44-year-old fashion model Gabriel Aubrey. Now he will receive $ 8,000 from the star. The terms of the agreement were renegotiated after Berry called child support extortion and said the old rules were out of date.

The couple, who started dating in 2006, have a 13-year-old daughter, Nala. Aubrey and Berry fought for custody of their daughter in court – it even came to a fight. In 2014, the court ordered Holly to pay Gabriel $ 16,000 a month in child support, since they are raising their daughter together.



Gabrielle Aubrey and Halle Berry with their daughter Nala

The actress will continue to pay for Nala’s private school tuition and health insurance. If Berry’s annual income exceeds $ 1.95 million, she will have to pay additional child support to Gabriel.



Halle Berry with her daughter Nala

The former sweethearts also agreed to settle any future disputes with a private judge in order to avoid resorting to the judicial system. Holly and Gabrielle also agreed to exchange information on annual income.

About a month ago, Berry wrote on social media that both parents should take financial responsibility for the children. She shared a frame with the caption “Women don’t owe you a damn thing,” which caused a strong reaction from her followers. The name of the person to whom the message was addressed, Berry did not declassify, but made it clear what she was talking about Aubrey.

It takes a lot of effort every day to pay. And by the way, this is wrong, and this is extortion!

– she wrote.

Halle Berry also has a seven-year-old son Maceo from ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Now the star is happy in a relationship with singer Wang Hunt.



Halle Berry and Van Hunt

Son of Halle Berry Maceo