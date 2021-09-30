Halle Berry in a transparent outfit showed her boyfriend

The celebrity hid her lover for a long time, but the other day she presented footage of their joint romantic photo shoot.

Actress Halle Berry shared a series of photos on Instagram with her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt.

In the pictures, the 54-year-old celebrity appeared barefoot in a transparent bright red dress from Sammy. Hunt donned an abstract print coat, gray pants, beret and Vans high-top sneakers.

They are walking, and in one of the frames they gaze intently into each other’s eyes.

Previously, the actress did not advertise her relationship with the 51-year-old musician. Even last summer, Berry only hinted at the appearance of a man in her life – she periodically published pictures of male legs, without specifying who exactly they belonged to. Only by the fall did Holly reveal the intrigue.

Recall star of films X-Men, Cloud Atlas, Die Not Now she was officially married three times – with baseball player David Justice, musician Eric Benet and French actor Olivier Martinez. In addition, she lived in a civil marriage with a fashion model Gabriel Aubrey, who is ten years younger. He became the father of her daughter Nala, who will soon turn 13 years old. In a marriage with Martinez, Berry had a son, Maceo (seven years old). Halle Berry flashed the press in a luxurious outfit

