Halle Berry posted a rare photo with her daughter on her birthday

The star is also raising a son, Matzeo.





Halle Berry











On March 16, the daughter of the famous actress celebrated her 13th birthday. On the occasion of the significant date, Halle Berry posted on Instagram a touching photo with the birthday girl, leaving a touching message: “No matter how often I say that I love her, I love her even more. Happy birthday, Nala Boo. “

The star rarely shows heirs on Instagram, so each such picture is worth its weight in gold for her fans. Holly is also raising a 7-year-old son Matzeo, whom she gave birth to in a marriage with Olivier Martinez. Nala’s father is Gabriel Aubrey. In early February, Berry publicly criticized the huge alimony she still pays to her ex-boyfriend.

Now the actress is happy in a relationship with the musician Van Hunt. On her lover’s birthday, March 8, Holly shared touching joint shots and admitted that she only dreamed of one thing – to meet him earlier.

The star also posted romantic photos of Hunt on Valentine’s Day and urged fans to never settle for less: “If you dream of love, you will find your man, even if you need 54!”