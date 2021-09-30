Halle Berry showed a candid photo of a kiss with her lover

American actress Halle Berry showed her Instagram subscribers a candid photo in which she kissing her lover, musician Van Hunt.

The Hollywood star hid her boyfriend for a long time and only recently began to share joint pictures on social networks.

We do what they call “whatever we want”, – wrote 54-year-old Berry.

In the photo, she gently hugs her 51-year-old lover and kisses on the lips. At the same time, the star is dressed in bright swimming trunks with a tropical print and a white T-shirt. She complemented the image with red glasses in the form of hearts.













Earlier it was reported that the husband of the American actress Scarlett Johansson and the screenwriter of the Saturday Night Live show Colin Jost poured green slime on his wife on the MTV Awards live. A fragment of the broadcast was published on the MTV YouTube channel. The 36-year-old star was unable to attend the ceremony, but decided to give a speech via video link. According to her, she received the award thanks to her fans as well as “hundreds of creative people from all over the world” who helped her work on projects.