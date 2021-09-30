Harry Potter star sold housing to parents for millions: photo

The property is located in Melbourne. What it has and how it looks – see below.

What is known about the deal

The property came to Radcliffe in the mid-2000s while filming in Australia. In April 2021 new apartment owners in Melbourne became Marcia Gresham and Alan Radcliffe – Daniel’s parents. Transaction amount amounted to 2 million dollars (55 million hryvnia).

Radcliffe’s parents became the owners of his apartment in Australia / Photo realestate

What is in the apartment

The star apartment is located on the top floor of a building in one of the most prestigious streets of the Turaka district in Melbourne.

The apartment is located on the top floor / Photo realestate

The property has a modern living room with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Spacious living room is made in light colors / Photo realestate

The apartment has a modern kitchen with an island.

The kitchen is dominated by light shades and wood elements / Photo realestate

The property also has a study with large windows and a sofa.

The office has a compact table and sofa / Photo realestate