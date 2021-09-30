Hollywood’s Most Powerful Blonde: Reese Witherspoon – 45

1. The full name of the actress is Laura Jean Reese Witherspoon.

2. The first experience of filming Reese Witherspoon acquired at the age of only seven years – friends of her parents used the girl as a model for advertising their flower shop. After that, Reese wanted to attend acting classes.

3. In big movies, Witherspoon made her debut at the age of 14, getting the main role in the melodrama “Man in the Moon” – although she initially auditioned for the episodic role.

4. Witherspoon attended Stanford University, but dropped out a year later to pursue an acting career.

5. Reese Witherspoon auditioned for the role of Juliet in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, but in the end Claire Danes became Leonardo DiCaprio’s partner. In addition, Witherspoon could have played the lead role in the cult teen horror film Scream, but she turned it down and later said in an interview that she regretted it.

6. The first big success came to Reese Witherspoon after the release of the melodrama “Cruel Intentions”. Her filming partner Ryan Philip later became the husband of the actress, the couple have two children, in 2007 the actors divorced.

7. Before filming the film adaptation of Vanity Fair, director Mira Nair jokingly asked Reese Witherspoon to get pregnant – in her opinion, the actress was too slim. As a result, Witherspoon did get pregnant while filming.

8. A commercially successful role for Witherspoon was the image of Elle Woods in the comedy “Legally Blonde” – after the release of the first picture, the actress was immediately offered to star in the sequel, her fee then amounted to $ 15 million. In 2018, they started talking about filming the third part of the story about a glamorous blonde who chose the difficult path of a lawyer. It was reported that most of the composition of the first two films plans to return to the project.

9. For the role of June Carter in the biographical drama about Johnny Cash “Walk the Line” Witherspoon studied singing for several months and eventually sang all the musical parts on her own. For this work, she received Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA awards.

10. Reese Witherspoon is actively involved in the media business. Her company Hello Sunshine not only produces films and series (including Big Little Lies and And Fire Smolders Everywhere), but also oversees a book club, trains girls in the art of filmmaking (as part of the Filmmaker Lab project) and in general strongly supports women in the industry. By the way, Hello Sunshine started with Reese’s own studio Type a Films, which produced films such as Penelope, Four Christmases, Pretty Women on the Run and Wild.

11. Reese Witherspoon has launched her own talk show “Shine with Reese”, in which she talks with famous women – movie and show business stars, business women and prominent public figures.

12. In 2000, Reese Witherspoon appeared in two episodes of Friends, playing Jennifer Aniston’s sister, Rachel.

13. And nineteen years later, in 2019, the actresses reunited on television, albeit not in a lightweight sitcom, but in a hot-blooded TV series “The Morning Show”, which touches on hot topics of our time, such as harassment and the #metoo movement. Now Aniston and Witherspoon play not sisters, but colleagues on the popular show, and critics note the excellent acting of both performers, especially in the joint scenes.

14. Reese Witherspoon has three children – Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Deacon Reese Phillippe and Tennessee James Toth – and three dogs, two of which are named Coco Chanel and Frank Sinatra.