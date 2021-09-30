How Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and other stars care for their hair

Celebrities are also people, and therefore it is not alien to them to apply a mask from improvised means between trips to salons. Moreover, many of them are sure: such recipes cope with their task sometimes no worse than professional ones. In our selection – secrets and tricks from recognized beauties, the type of hair which speaks for itself.

Demmy Moor

The 58-year-old actress, who recently took to the runway as a model, boasts gorgeous hair that hasn’t lost its thickness and shine. It turns out that the ex-wife of Bruce Willis has long taught herself to the main rule: wash your hair and use irons as little as possible. They say Demi also loves rinsing her hair with basil infusion. It is not difficult to prepare it: pour 1 spoonful of dry herb with a glass of boiling water and let it cool. Demi also encourages everyone to remember the power of scalp massage: just a couple of minutes, and blood flows to the hair roots, stimulating their growth. When it comes to professional care, she prefers the Redken brand and the All Soft Line for maximum scalp hydration.

Demi loves home treatments. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian

Kim changes hair color quite often, and therefore prefers to take care of them, without tormenting them with hair dryers and irons. One of the star’s favorite treatments is keratin straightening, which makes hair silky smooth, but requires careful care. Kim tries not to wash her hair every day, and in case of need to freshen the curls, she simply applies dry shampoo.

Kim is used to complimenting her hair. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley often makes videos of her favorite products. For her hair, the model uses proven products: shampoo, conditioner and thermal protection, which help to keep her blond as long as possible after dyeing. But the real favorite of the girl is the Leonor Greyl jasmine flower hair mask based on essential and vegetable oils. Another trick from Rosie: rinse your hair after washing with mineral water.

Rosie often talks about her departure. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston’s hairstyle has always been in the spotlight: the star of “Friends” simply mesmerized the whole world with her hair. It turns out that in caring for them, Jennifer, first of all, applies simple rules. For example, avoid brushing wet hair or trim the ends regularly. Recently, the actress changed her hair color, making it lighter, and therefore now uses special shampoos for deep hydration and reconstruction. Also Aniston’s favorites are Living Proof silicone-free hair products.

Jennifer still boasts luxurious hair (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez loves hair care in salons, and the rest of the time does not forget to maintain the result at home. But when she needs to create a wow effect with glitter, she resorts to her favorite method. A mask that always works: one ripe avocado should be mixed with one yolk until mushy, spread over the entire length of the hair and left for 30-60 minutes. Then rinse thoroughly with regular shampoo.

The singer loves homemade masks. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has long entrusted her luxurious hair to stylist Amanda Cook Tyler. She is responsible not only for styling for publication, but also for ensuring that the Duchess can receive quality care at home. With her light hand, Kate became a fan of Kérastase: shampoos, conditioners and hair masks from this brand are always on her shelf in the bathroom. Additionally, she applies Kiehl’s Crème with Silk Groom, which adds shine to the hair. Plus Volume and Bounce Texturizing Spray from Charles Worthington.

Hair is the main decoration of Kate Middleton (photo: Getty Images)

Another Middleton secret is the Tangle Angel special detangling comb. It is also interesting in that it has an antibacterial and antistatic effect, is resistant to heat and moisture. Therefore, the Duchess uses it when drying with a hairdryer or when going to the beach and pool.

