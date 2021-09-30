how much Daniel Radcliffe earned from Harry Potter

While on the Web everyone froze in anticipation of the sequel to “Harry Potter”, it became known how much Daniel Radcliffe earned for participating in each of the series of films.

According to the Looper website, he was paid $ 1 million for playing the 2001 Philosopher’s Stone, and the fee for the Chamber of Secrets increased to $ 3 million. But the growth of his earnings did not end there either: for the “Prisoner of Azkaban” Radcliffe received $ 6 million, while for the “Order of the Phoenix” he received already $ 14 million. Finally, the actor’s royalties for the last three films in the series were already $ 25 million each. As a result, Daniel Rackliffe received $ 110 million for eight films.

True, despite the impressive amount, we doubt that this is the final amount of his fortune – at the moment the franchise has released a theatrical production and ten films, including eight original Harry Potter films, which earned almost $ 8 billion worldwide, for which the actor also gets a percentage! Well, imagine how much the amount will increase with the release of the sequel to “Harry Potter”, if we are still lucky to see Daniel Radcliffe on the screens again.