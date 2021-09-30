How much do they pay for TV shows: Robert Downey Jr.’s record and Henry Cavill’s modest fee for The Witcher

The Variety edition continues to delight us with an excursion deep into the stellar wallets – this time the acting fees for roles in the series have been revealed, and the numbers are still impressive. If before $ 1 million per episode of “Friends” was considered almost the ultimate dream, now this amount effortlessly doubled Robert Downey Jr. – rumored to be for each episode of his debut series – a thriller about the Vietnam War “Sympathetic” from HBO – the actor will receive $ 2 million.

They could get closest to him Chris Pratt with $ 1.4 million per episode of the action-thriller “Death List” from Amazon and Antoine Fuqua, Jeff Bridges with $ 1 million for the peppy action movie “The Old Man” and Brian Cranston from $ 750 thousand for the legal drama “Your Honor”.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Davis grabbed $ 650,000-750,000 for each episode of the Sex and the City sequel – more than Oscar winner Kate Winslet for Meir from Easttown ($ 650,000) …

Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer (“The First Lady”), Steve Martin and Martin Short (“Murders in One Building”), and Pedro Pascal for the fresh film adaptation of The Last of Us can boast of $ 600 thousand per episode. … Alec Baldwin received $ 575 thousand for the crime drama “Bad Doctor”, Brian Cox – from $ 400 to $ 500 thousand for the award-strewn Heirs, Angela Bassett – $ 450 thousand for the walk-through procedure “9-1-1” , and Jude Law – $ 425 thousand (“The third day”).

Against this background, the fees of Henry Cavill (“The Witcher”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) look unusually modest – $ 400 thousand per episode. Especially considering that Sarah Gilbert, John Goodman, and Laurie Metcalfe get the same for the Conners, and Ted Danson for Mr. Mayor.

Even slightly less, in the region of $ 350-400 thousand, pay David Harbor and Winona Ryder (“Stranger Things”), as well as the stars of the “Heirs” Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin ($ 300-350 thousand).