How Nicolas Cage almost played the Count of Monte Cristo

Anastasia Lyakh. July 27, 2021

13

Director Guillermo del Toro watched Nicolas Cage’s new film “The Pig” and tweeted how much he loves and respects his acting talent and how he wanted to film Cage as the Count Monte Cristo from the novel by Dumas.

Del Toro called the actor “an inimitable genius”, and the role in the drama “Pig”, where Cage played a lonely and unsociable truffle collector who communicates only with his beloved pig, is the most touching in his career.

The director also said that sometime , also in 90s years, wrote a script based on the novel by Dumas about a prisoner of the Château d’If, in which he turned a classic adventure book into a gothic western with steampunk elements. However, the project did not find funding and was never implemented.