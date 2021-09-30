How Nicolas Cage was on the verge of bankruptcy – video

Sep 1, 16:48 Olga Petrovichenko

Photo, video: www.globallookpress / Armando Gallo; 5-tv.ru

The program of the Fifth Channel “Gossip Chronicle” learned what strange habits of the actor his fifth wife has to put up with.

Nicolas Cage is on the brink of ruin! Why did the famous actor lose his luxurious mansion? Why is he called the main spender Hollywood? How does the fifth wife feel about the oddities of the famous husband? Is it true that now a movie star grabs any job to cover debts? Details – in the program of the Fifth Channel “Gossip column“.

Nicolas Cage is going through hard times. The other day his estate in Las Vegas was auctioned off! The actor owes $ 14 million to the tax service, which is almost one billion rubles. The bank seized the real estate of the star ten years ago and put it up for auction. All this time, the artist tried to find money to buy the house, but nothing came of it!

“It’s amazing – a brilliant actor, right? I played in so many films. Mega-popular and fell into such a hole in debt “, – surprised businessman Andrei Kovalev.

Surrounded by stars, they say: Cage loved this house. He bought it back in 2006 for $ 8.5 million. It has everything for a luxurious life: seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms, a private cinema, a sauna with a swimming pool, and a garage for ten cars.

“In this villa, according to official estimates, the annual property tax is about 82 thousand dollars. As a rule, taxes increase every year because there is an inflation rate ”, – said the realtor for overseas real estate Natalya German.

However, this is not the first time that Nicholas has lost property. In 2009, the bank took two more houses from the star – in California and New Orleans. The actor took out real estate on credit and at some point he simply stopped paying the obligations.

“It’s a big snowball. You did not pay on June 30, the next day penalties are charged – this is a very tough system. Real estate is entered in a certain register, it is announced that in five years, for example, if these debts are not covered, it will be put up for sale, ” explained Natalya German.

Nicolas Cage has always been considered one of the wealthiest actors in Hollywood! His fortune was once estimated at $ 150 million. And today it does not exceed 20 million. And all because of the celebrity’s tendency to waste money. Now he gives birth to a live shark at home, then a giant octopus, then deadly reptiles.

“I bought two king cobras: a boy and a girl. The girl was named Shiba, and the boy was named Moby, he is albino, in honor of Moby Dick. They were behind two bulletproof doors. If they bit me, I would have only 15 minutes to take the antidote. ” told Cage.

In addition to exotic animals, the actor also generously bought extravagant exhibits: dried heads of African pygmies, a dinosaur skull, a meteorite that came from Mars. Colleagues were perplexed – why all this to Nicholas Cage, because these things cost fabulous money! But the star did not listen to anyone and continued to shock the audience.

“He understands that this will remain for his descendants. That it will rise in price. I don’t think the stars are spending things on trinkets. ” considers Evelina Bledans…

But the celebrity had a special passion for antique real estate. In 2006, Cage bought two medieval castles.

“An authentic 18th century castle is, of course, much more expensive to maintain, because you need to keep an eye on it. This is electricity, water, heat, gas and plus staff salaries “, – explained businessman Andrei Kovalev.

Then the actor also acquired a mansion. XIX century in which ghosts are allegedly found. It belonged to the serial killer and flayer Madame LaLaurie.

“I was going to write a great horror novel. I was inspired. AND Stephen King, and Lovecraft. That is why I bought this house “, – explained the actor.

Today, Nicolas Cage has already sold castles, estates, mansions and even apartments. To pay off debts – agrees to any proposal of the producers. However, he himself does not seem to be discouraged. This year the actor got married for the fifth time. 57-year-old Nicolas Cage took 26-year-old Rico Shibata to the altar.

“Nicolas Cage is handsome, she loves him. Now she will tear everything that he has, ”- suggested businessman Andrei Kovalev.

The personal life of the star did not develop for a long time. With his first wife, Patricia Arquette, Cage broke up nine months after the wedding. But they did not divorce for another five years and portrayed a family. His second wife was the daughter of the king of rock and roll Lisa Marie Presley. And the third is the regular waitress Alice Kim. The media wrote that she cheated on Nicholas! With his fourth darling, makeup artist Erika Koike, the actor divorced on the fifth day. He said that he was not too sober with her down the aisle. In response, the girl demanded a round sum of compensation. Nicolas Cage paid the ex-wife a penalty, after which he celebrated the event in the bar!

Nicolas Cage has high hopes for his fifth wife. After all, Riko Shibata is calm about his strange hobbies and habit of living in a big way. What to hide – she loves it herself. At the wedding with Cage, Riko shone in a black Japanese kimono, and her wedding ring was made of black gold with a black diamond. Apparently, the Hollywood star will never learn to save!





