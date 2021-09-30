How Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company entered the Time list :: Heroes :: RBC Style

Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine has become a pioneer in Time magazine’s list of the most influential companies in the world. We tell you for what merits

Fearless blonde Elle Woods in annoying pink outfits with indispensable feathers enters Harvard as a lawyer only out of a desire to win over her ex-boyfriend and turns the conservative way of life there upside down. Remember? This is Legally Blonde, a 2001 hit based on the novel by Amanda Brown. Young Reese played the main role, the same blonde, and almost forever froze in popular culture in an image that was distinguished by an almost aggressive optimism and a sense of justice.

El Woods is a mythical character, a mixture of Einstein and Marilyn Monroe. Of course, there are no such things in life, but in fiction and cinema this is a permissible exaggeration. Its purpose is to draw attention to very serious problems. This is discrimination against women associated with the division into purely male and purely female occupations and career goals; and the type problem (a blonde in pink outfits is not smart enough to compete with men).

Still from the movie “Legally Blonde” © kinopoisk

Legally Blonde revisits the cliché about girls at student parties: the film begins with a scene at a varsity sorority that sets the scene in the deceptive tone of a rom-com that reunites lovers separated by trials. But El Woods is trying only for her own sake – this is her main difference from the typical blonde or girl of the main character, which men invented for large and small screens.

Reese Witherspoon is too much like Elle Woods in her ebullient activity and sparkling optimism – thanks to which the character has become an archetype more tangible than the all-powerful Wonder Woman. When asked what Elle would do now as a grown woman with experience behind her shoulders, Reese replies: “She would have faced obstacles that she could not even suspect. I represent her on the women’s march with a sign “I’m still doing this shit!”

Still from the movie “Legally Blonde” © kinopoisk

Three years after the Legally Blondes sequel, Reese won her first Oscar for the biopic Walk the Line about Johnny Cash, where she played alongside Joaquin Phoenix. Her production company Type A Films, which had been in operation for five years by then, had earned some recognition in Hollywood behind the scenes. But to achieve the goal – to create films with strong female heroines that would contribute to evolution in the mass consciousness and would bring up a new approach to the distribution of roles – something was missing.

Overseen by Type A Films, films such as “Penelope” about the bewitched aristocrat, the Christmas romance “Four Christmases” and the circus drama “Water for Elephants!” with Robert Pattinson, then the rising star of auteur cinema. None of these films have been as widely discussed as Gone Gone and Wild, which emerged after Type A Films became Pacific Standard with the help of Bruna Papandrea, Reese’s girlfriend, and produced films by Fincher and Jean- Mark Vallee. The company is now listed as a subsidiary of Hello Sunshine, a creative cluster run by the tireless Witherspoon.

Shot from the movie “Cross the Line” © kinopoisk

Hello Sunshine hit three high-profile TV shows in the late 2010s: HBO’s Big Little Lies reminded the world of the talented Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern, and the Apple TV + Morning Show delighted fans of Jennifer Aniston. It’s hard to resist tying the Oscar given to Laura Dern for her role in Noah Baumbach’s The Story of Marriage and her collaboration with Reese Witherspoon. Jennifer Aniston received her first Golden Globe nomination in years – isn’t it a sign of Hello Sunshine’s healing power?

What helped Reese Witherspoon change the position of many actresses in the industry who were forced to settle for “mid-range” roles because they were considered “out of print” or not young enough for star performances? The answer will seem unexpected – books. Her book club became the foundation for the Hello Sunshine media company, founded in 2016. Of the 54 literary works Reese has spotted and continually recommended to date, 30 are on the New York Times bestseller list. Book clairvoyance makes the actress a full-fledged rival of Shonda Rhimes and Oprah Winfrey in this field.

© instagram.com/reesesbookclub

Actors usually set up production companies to provide themselves with promising film roles. And there are plenty of book clubs in Hollywood. But Hello Sunshine is different in its direction and breadth of ambition: Reese Witherspoon uses books and films to build a media empire, this is the ultimate goal.

What started out as a response to a lack of roles has evolved into a company targeting various areas in the industry. Hello Sunshine is currently on four projects: In Truth With Octavia Spencer, From Scratch with Zoe Saldana, and The Morning Show and Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the novel by Dalia Owens. In 2022, the company plans to release Legally Blonde 3. Hello Sunshine also develops reality shows, podcasts, children’s shows and animation projects. At the same time he designs a mobile application for a book club. Having relied on all these achievements and long-term plans, Reese Witherspoon expects stable profits for the company by the end of post-pandemic 2021.

Behind the current blissful façade of Reese Witherspoon’s leadership among the pioneers in Time, the success of projects, Emmy Awards and Golden Globes are years of personal growth and a combination of creativity with business practices. And also a nervous breakdown and the #MeToo movement, which took off in 2017. Witherspoon was one of the first actresses to speak publicly about the director’s violence. By the end of 2017, she said, she had to contend with anxiety attacks from memories unpacked by painful conditions in the industry. The only thing that kept her going in those days was the stories of other women who were willing to talk and thus bring about change.

In this context, Hello Sunshine reinforced its ideas: the company must pay attention to women, be their agent, give them hope, be the sunshine in the dark. The main challenge is to hone this goal and realize it in a world where notions of justice and equality are evolving. This is important: the revolution is not suitable for this concept. Systemic work leads to achieving equality, Witherspoon said. She is echoed by Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden: “This is our mission, which is not about changing the world just for white women. We want all voices to be heard. “

Sympathizing with many of her peers in the industry, including Britney Spears, who has been living under her father’s care since 2008 without the right to control her life, Reese Witherspoon admits that she is very lucky. A little over a decade ago, such famous women as Spears, Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton were considered outrageous by society, and Reese Witherspoon and her friend Jennifer Garner were role models. “What if the media decided they didn’t like me? I would be in a completely different position. That is, I made decisions or took career steps myself, but it felt as if much did not depend on me. A humiliating feeling. “

Witherspoon now allows herself to compare Hollywood to a giant cruise ship, for which she and her like-minded people, including Bruna Papandreya, now managing her production company Made Up Stories, are trying to choose the best route. Her confidence in her own righteousness and expediency of intentions is supported not only by the innate optimism that was embodied in the person of El Woods in the 2000s, but also by such “trifles” as being included in the list of the most influential women, according to Forbes.

The next step for Reese Witherspoon’s creative cluster will be the launch of the LitUp initiative, which will help publishers discover new women writers. First, Hello Sunshine will select five authors with ready-made manuscripts who have not found an agent and offer them access to 50 agencies, as well as the services of a mentor from a book club to help sell the manuscript to a publisher. In the second phase, Reese will join in with proposals for film adaptations.

“The culture is changing, we are seeing changes now,” proclaims the actress and producer. Under the sunshine of the pioneer of new Hollywood, the liner of industrial American cinema is slowly pivoting towards inclusiveness. There is some inexplicable magic in the fact that Reese Witherspoon’s optimism leads us to believe in the vitality of a reality reminiscent of the splendor of Themiscira Island from the Wonder Woman comics. Just for a moment.