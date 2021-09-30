How the Hadid sisters, the Beckham family, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and other stars celebrated Father’s Day

Bella Hadid with her father Mohamed
Yesterday, many countries around the world celebrated a touching family holiday – Father’s Day. On this occasion, many stars shared pictures on social networks with their dads, husbands or lovers and children and told how they spend this day with their loved ones. In the traditional collection, Spletnik has collected congratulatory posts from sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, representatives of the Beckham and Kardashian families and other stars.
Gigi Hadid
Zane, on your first Father’s Day … I’m so grateful for all the little bits of you in our baby. We love you very much.
Zayn Malik with his daughter Huy
Bella Hadid
Happy Father’s Day, Daddy! You make me laugh the most in the whole wide world. I cry when I type this message because I so badly want you to hug and kiss me today. I miss you and love you to the moon and back.
Madonna
Happy Father’s Day, Dad … You and I are both great fathers!
Madonna with father and children
Jennifer Lopez
Daddy, I don’t have enough words to describe what you mean to me … I love you very much! Happy Father’s Day to all the awesome daddies who live for their little ones every day! You are precious and loved much more than you can even imagine! Today we are honoring you!
Jennifer Lopez with her father
Little Jennifer Lopez with dad
Katy Perry
Congratulations on the first Father’s Day, the healer of my heart and the person who gave me the greatest gift! I love you!
Orlando Bloom
I say hello to all fathers! I enjoy the breakfast my family has prepared for me. I couldn’t help but reflect on what parenthood means to me, especially after becoming a dad for the second time. I am fortunate to have strong and loving mothers around me, and I am grateful for everything they do. And I will continue to work and make them and our children happy.
Orlando Bloom
Kim Kardashian
Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! I love you unconditionally!
Little Kourtney and Kim Kardashian with their father Robert
Kanye West with children
Bruce Jenner with children
Rob Kardashian with his daughter
Scott Disick with his son Mason, daughter Penelope and North West
Tristan Thompson with daughter Tru
Travis Scott with daughter Stormy
Kylie Jenner
Happy Father’s Day Travis! One day is not enough to celebrate the merits of the wonderful father that you are! We are so happy that we have you!
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi
Chris Jenner
Happy Father’s Day to all the incredible dads in our lives! Thank you for your unconditional love, guidance, support, and life lessons! Today we are honoring all fathers and stepfathers! Have a wonderful holiday!
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
How do you describe this kind of love? Happy Father’s Day, Jason. We love you!
Jason Statham with his son Jack
Victoria Beckham
Most beloved daddy! We all love you very much! Kisses and Happy Father’s Day to daddies all over the world!
David Beckham with sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper
David Beckham with daughter Harper
David Beckham with sons Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz
David Beckham
Now you know who I have this style in! Happy Father’s Day, Dad! Love you!
Little David Beckham with his family
Emily Ratzkowski
Happy Father’s Day! I am grateful to you for every day!
Emily Ratzkowski with her husband Sebastian Beer-McClard with her son Sylvester Apollo
Sebastian Beer-McClard with his son Sylvester Apollo
Jessica Biel
Baby, you are my moon, stars and cream on the cake of my life! You build a roof over our heads, and then you fix it if it is suddenly destroyed by a homemade rocket! You put food on the table so our little one can drop it under him. You let us use our sofa as a trampoline. You love noise and chaos, even when you worked all night before and just try to sleep. We are grateful to you for everything. Thank you for making us smile! We love you very much. Congratulations to all the other dads!
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake with his son
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Ricky Martin with her husband Jwan Yosef
Barack Obama with daughters Malia and Natasha
Russell Wilson and Ciara with children
Catherine Zeta-Jones with her father and children
Alec Baldwin
Bruce Willis with his daughter Scout
Bruce Willis with his daughter Scout as a child
Bruce Willis with his daughters
Gwen Stefani
Happy Father’s Day to the most generous, patient and loving guy I know. We love you very much!
Jessica Alba with her husband Cash Warren and daughters
Nicole Kidman with her father
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Courteney Cox with her father
Brian Austin Green with his sons
Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson
Anna Kasterova
Luck loves the prepared. Happy holiday, our dad!
Evgeni Malkin with his son Nikita
Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire with children
John Legend with children
Will Smith with children
Nastya Kamenskikh with her father
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel
Miley Cyrus
Cardi B
Aurora
Happy Father’s Day. Alyosha, you are the best dad in the world!
Olga Shelest
Dad can do anything!
Alexey Tishkin with children
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Happy Father’s Day, Arnold! I love you so much and I am so grateful for your sense of humor, guidance, discipline, rules, fun and love that I have felt all my life!
Happy Father’s Day, angel of my love! Watching you deal with parenting is one of the greatest joys in my life! It melted my heart. After that I fell in love with you again!
Chris Pratt
Reese Witherspoon
For us, every day is Father’s Day! Children are incredibly happy to have such a loving, kind and caring daddy like Jim! Happy Father’s Day to all incredible dads!
Jim Toth with his son
Derek Blasberg with children
Joe Jonas
Tom Brady with children
Nicki Minaj
Ashley Graham
Paris Hilton
Jenna Dewenne
Ayda Field