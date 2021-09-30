How the Hadid sisters, the Beckham family, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and other stars celebrated Father’s Day

Bella Hadid with her father Mohamed

Yesterday, many countries around the world celebrated a touching family holiday – Father’s Day. On this occasion, many stars shared pictures on social networks with their dads, husbands or lovers and children and told how they spend this day with their loved ones. In the traditional collection, Spletnik has collected congratulatory posts from sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, representatives of the Beckham and Kardashian families and other stars.

Gigi Hadid

Zane, on your first Father’s Day … I’m so grateful for all the little bits of you in our baby. We love you very much.

Zayn Malik with his daughter HuyZayn Malik with his daughter Huy

Bella Hadid

Happy Father’s Day, Daddy! You make me laugh the most in the whole wide world. I cry when I type this message because I so badly want you to hug and kiss me today. I miss you and love you to the moon and back.


Madonna

Happy Father’s Day, Dad … You and I are both great fathers!

Madonna with father and childrenMadonna with father and children

Jennifer Lopez

Daddy, I don’t have enough words to describe what you mean to me … I love you very much! Happy Father’s Day to all the awesome daddies who live for their little ones every day! You are precious and loved much more than you can even imagine! Today we are honoring you!

Jennifer Lopez with her fatherJennifer Lopez with her father

Little Jennifer Lopez with dadLittle Jennifer Lopez with dad

Katy Perry

Congratulations on the first Father’s Day, the healer of my heart and the person who gave me the greatest gift! I love you!

Orlando Bloom

I say hello to all fathers! I enjoy the breakfast my family has prepared for me. I couldn’t help but reflect on what parenthood means to me, especially after becoming a dad for the second time. I am fortunate to have strong and loving mothers around me, and I am grateful for everything they do. And I will continue to work and make them and our children happy.

Orlando BloomOrlando Bloom

Kim Kardashian

Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! I love you unconditionally!

Little Kourtney and Kim Kardashian with their father RobertLittle Kourtney and Kim Kardashian with their father Robert

Kanye West with children
Kanye West with children

Bruce Jenner with childrenBruce Jenner with children

Rob Kardashian with his daughter
Rob Kardashian with his daughter

Scott Disick with his son Mason, daughter Penelope and North WestScott Disick with his son Mason, daughter Penelope and North West

Tristan Thompson with daughter TruTristan Thompson with daughter Tru

Travis Scott with daughter Stormy
Travis Scott with daughter Stormy

Kylie Jenner

Happy Father’s Day Travis! One day is not enough to celebrate the merits of the wonderful father that you are! We are so happy that we have you!

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter StormiTravis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi

Chris Jenner

Happy Father’s Day to all the incredible dads in our lives! Thank you for your unconditional love, guidance, support, and life lessons! Today we are honoring all fathers and stepfathers! Have a wonderful holiday!

Photo from Instagram Kris Jenner

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

How do you describe this kind of love? Happy Father’s Day, Jason. We love you!

Jason Statham with his son JackJason Statham with his son Jack

Victoria Beckham

Most beloved daddy! We all love you very much! Kisses and Happy Father’s Day to daddies all over the world!

David Behkham with sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter HarperDavid Beckham with sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper

David Beckham with daughter HarperDavid Beckham with daughter Harper

David Beckham with sons Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz
David Beckham with sons Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz

David Beckham

Now you know who I have this style in! Happy Father’s Day, Dad! Love you!

Little David Beckham with his familyLittle David Beckham with his family

Emily Ratzkowski

Happy Father’s Day! I am grateful to you for every day!

Emily Ratzkowski with her husband Sebastian Beer-McClard with her son Sylvester ApolloEmily Ratzkowski with her husband Sebastian Beer-McClard with her son Sylvester Apollo

Emily Ratzkowski with her husband Sebastian Beer-McClard

Sebastian Beer-McClard with his son Sylvester Apollo
Sebastian Beer-McClard with his son Sylvester Apollo

Jessica Biel

Baby, you are my moon, stars and cream on the cake of my life! You build a roof over our heads, and then you fix it if it is suddenly destroyed by a homemade rocket! You put food on the table so our little one can drop it under him. You let us use our sofa as a trampoline. You love noise and chaos, even when you worked all night before and just try to sleep. We are grateful to you for everything. Thank you for making us smile! We love you very much. Congratulations to all the other dads!

Justin TimberlakeJustin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake with his sonJustin Timberlake with his son

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Ricky Martin with her husband Jwan YosefRicky Martin with her husband Jwan Yosef

Barack Obama with daughters Malia and NatashaBarack Obama with daughters Malia and Natasha

Russell Wilson and Ciara with children
Russell Wilson and Ciara with children

Catherine Zeta-Jones with her father and children
Catherine Zeta-Jones with her father and children

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin

Bruce Willis with his daughter Scout
Bruce Willis with his daughter Scout

Bruce Willis with his daughter Scout as a child
Bruce Willis with his daughter Scout as a child

Bruce Willis with his daughters
Bruce Willis with his daughters

Gwen Stefani

Happy Father’s Day to the most generous, patient and loving guy I know. We love you very much!



Jessica Alba with her husband Cash Warren and daughtersJessica Alba with her husband Cash Warren and daughters

Nicole Kidman with her father
Nicole Kidman with her father

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Courteney Cox with her father
Courteney Cox with her father

Brian Austin Green with his sons
Brian Austin Green with his sons

Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson
Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson

Anna Kasterova

Luck loves the prepared. Happy holiday, our dad!

Evgeni Malkin with his son NikitaEvgeni Malkin with his son Nikita

Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire with childrenJennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire with children

John Legend with childrenJohn Legend with children

Will Smith with children
Will Smith with children

Nastya Kamenskikh with her father
Nastya Kamenskikh with her father

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Miley Cyrus

Cardi B

Aurora

Happy Father’s Day. Alyosha, you are the best dad in the world!


Olga Shelest

Dad can do anything!

Alexey Tishkin with childrenAlexey Tishkin with children

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Happy Father’s Day, Arnold! I love you so much and I am so grateful for your sense of humor, guidance, discipline, rules, fun and love that I have felt all my life!

Happy Father’s Day, angel of my love! Watching you deal with parenting is one of the greatest joys in my life! It melted my heart. After that I fell in love with you again!

Chris PrattChris Pratt

Reese Witherspoon

For us, every day is Father’s Day! Children are incredibly happy to have such a loving, kind and caring daddy like Jim! Happy Father’s Day to all incredible dads!

Jim Toth with his sonJim Toth with his son

Derek Blasberg with childrenDerek Blasberg with children

Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas

Tom Brady with children
Tom Brady with children

Nicki Minaj


Ashley Graham


Paris Hilton


Jenna Dewenne


Ayda Field


