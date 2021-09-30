How the Hadid sisters, the Beckham family, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and other stars celebrated Father’s Day

Bella Hadid with her father Mohamed

Yesterday, many countries around the world celebrated a touching family holiday – Father’s Day. On this occasion, many stars shared pictures on social networks with their dads, husbands or lovers and children and told how they spend this day with their loved ones. In the traditional collection, Spletnik has collected congratulatory posts from sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, representatives of the Beckham and Kardashian families and other stars.

Gigi Hadid

Zane, on your first Father’s Day … I’m so grateful for all the little bits of you in our baby. We love you very much.

Zayn Malik with his daughter Huy

Bella Hadid

Happy Father’s Day, Daddy! You make me laugh the most in the whole wide world. I cry when I type this message because I so badly want you to hug and kiss me today. I miss you and love you to the moon and back.





Madonna

Happy Father’s Day, Dad … You and I are both great fathers!

Madonna with father and children

Jennifer Lopez

Daddy, I don’t have enough words to describe what you mean to me … I love you very much! Happy Father’s Day to all the awesome daddies who live for their little ones every day! You are precious and loved much more than you can even imagine! Today we are honoring you!

Jennifer Lopez with her father

Little Jennifer Lopez with dad

Katy Perry

Congratulations on the first Father’s Day, the healer of my heart and the person who gave me the greatest gift! I love you!

Orlando Bloom

I say hello to all fathers! I enjoy the breakfast my family has prepared for me. I couldn’t help but reflect on what parenthood means to me, especially after becoming a dad for the second time. I am fortunate to have strong and loving mothers around me, and I am grateful for everything they do. And I will continue to work and make them and our children happy.

Orlando Bloom

Kim Kardashian

Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! I love you unconditionally!

Little Kourtney and Kim Kardashian with their father Robert



Kanye West with children

Bruce Jenner with children



Rob Kardashian with his daughter

Scott Disick with his son Mason, daughter Penelope and North West

Tristan Thompson with daughter Tru



Travis Scott with daughter Stormy

Kylie Jenner

Happy Father’s Day Travis! One day is not enough to celebrate the merits of the wonderful father that you are! We are so happy that we have you!

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi

Chris Jenner

Happy Father’s Day to all the incredible dads in our lives! Thank you for your unconditional love, guidance, support, and life lessons! Today we are honoring all fathers and stepfathers! Have a wonderful holiday!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

How do you describe this kind of love? Happy Father’s Day, Jason. We love you!

Jason Statham with his son Jack

Victoria Beckham

Most beloved daddy! We all love you very much! Kisses and Happy Father’s Day to daddies all over the world!

David Beckham with sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper

David Beckham with daughter Harper



David Beckham with sons Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz

David Beckham

Now you know who I have this style in! Happy Father’s Day, Dad! Love you!

Little David Beckham with his family

Emily Ratzkowski

Happy Father’s Day! I am grateful to you for every day!

Emily Ratzkowski with her husband Sebastian Beer-McClard with her son Sylvester Apollo



Sebastian Beer-McClard with his son Sylvester Apollo

Jessica Biel

Baby, you are my moon, stars and cream on the cake of my life! You build a roof over our heads, and then you fix it if it is suddenly destroyed by a homemade rocket! You put food on the table so our little one can drop it under him. You let us use our sofa as a trampoline. You love noise and chaos, even when you worked all night before and just try to sleep. We are grateful to you for everything. Thank you for making us smile! We love you very much. Congratulations to all the other dads!

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake with his son



Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Ricky Martin with her husband Jwan Yosef

Barack Obama with daughters Malia and Natasha



Russell Wilson and Ciara with children



Catherine Zeta-Jones with her father and children



Alec Baldwin



Bruce Willis with his daughter Scout



Bruce Willis with his daughter Scout as a child



Bruce Willis with his daughters

Gwen Stefani

Happy Father’s Day to the most generous, patient and loving guy I know. We love you very much!







Jessica Alba with her husband Cash Warren and daughters



Nicole Kidman with her father



Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman



Courteney Cox with her father



Brian Austin Green with his sons



Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson

Anna Kasterova

Luck loves the prepared. Happy holiday, our dad!

Evgeni Malkin with his son Nikita

Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire with children

John Legend with children



Will Smith with children



Nastya Kamenskikh with her father



Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Miley Cyrus

Cardi B

Aurora

Happy Father’s Day. Alyosha, you are the best dad in the world!





Olga Shelest

Dad can do anything!

Alexey Tishkin with children

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Happy Father’s Day, Arnold! I love you so much and I am so grateful for your sense of humor, guidance, discipline, rules, fun and love that I have felt all my life!

Happy Father’s Day, angel of my love! Watching you deal with parenting is one of the greatest joys in my life! It melted my heart. After that I fell in love with you again!

Chris Pratt

Reese Witherspoon

For us, every day is Father’s Day! Children are incredibly happy to have such a loving, kind and caring daddy like Jim! Happy Father’s Day to all incredible dads!

Jim Toth with his son

Derek Blasberg with children



Joe Jonas



Tom Brady with children

Nicki Minaj





Ashley Graham





Paris Hilton





Jenna Dewenne





Ayda Field