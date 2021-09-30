Hugh Jackman Shared Details of Memories Film Project | News | News

The leading actor Hugh Jackman gave his consent to participate in Lisa Joy’s debut film “Memories” without reading the script. On Tuesday, August 24, on the eve of the release of the film in Russian cinemas, during a conversation with Izvestia, the actor, known for his roles in the blockbuster about Wolverine, told about this.

According to the plot of the film, Jackman plays the hero of classic noir – a couple of a broken man and a dangerous woman. The action itself in “Memories” takes place under water: the way of life on Earth has undergone changes along with the climatic ones, and now, due to the intense heat, people cannot exist during the day.

“She (Joy – Ed.) Came up with an amazing storyline. I’m a big Westworld fan, which she did. And also – when you meet Lisa, you see so much professionalism and confidence in her that from that moment you just feel that you are in good hands. It’s easy and calm with her. We hit it off right away, ”Jackman said.

According to him, at the meeting the screenwriter presented not the script of the upcoming film at all, but “some images and all sorts of things on the screen of her computer.” Nevertheless, Joy led the story about the project in such a way that she immediately directed Jackman to a positive response regarding his further participation in the film, the actor himself recalls.

“However, I didn’t show it, and during our conversation with Liza I sat with the most indifferent face I could portray. And he didn’t answer her. Then she sent the script – and when I got to about twenty page, I could not resist. I called my agent and said: that’s it, I won’t finish reading now, sign me up for this film! It was not even about the plot: I found myself in some new world, original, amazing, it was not clear where he was going and how it would all end. And I understood that I hadn’t played anything like that, ”Jackman said.

“Even without reading the script, I immediately decided: I will definitely star in this film.”