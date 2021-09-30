https://ria.ru/20210810/dzhekman-1745163234.html

Hugh Jackman suspected of relapse of cancer

Hugh Jackman suspected a relapse of cancer – Russia news today

Hugh Jackman suspected of relapse of cancer

Australian actor Hugh Jackman was diagnosed with a tumor on his nose. Doctors noted that it could be basal carcinoma – a type of skin cancer in which … RIA Novosti, 08/10/2021

MOSCOW, August 10 – RIA Novosti. Australian actor Hugh Jackman was diagnosed with a tumor on his nose. Doctors noted that it could be basal carcinoma, a type of skin cancer in which the tumor grows from the basal layer of the epithelium. To confirm the diagnosis, the actor underwent a biopsy, which Jackman reported on his Instagram. In the video, the actor appeared with a plaster on his nose. He urged subscribers to monitor their health, as well as regularly use sunscreen. He also thanked fans for their support. The first signs of cancer were discovered in the actor back in 2013. After that, despite the treatment, the disease periodically reminds of itself. Hugh Jackman starred in the films “The Prestige”, “Les Miserables”, “Van Helsing”, but the role of Wolverine in the X-Men films brought him the greatest popularity.

