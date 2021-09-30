Hugh Jackman was tortured on the set of X-Men, said on-screen Rogue

While working on the first X-Men film in 2000, Hugh Jackman and Anna Paquin had a great opportunity to befriend. The Rogue performer this Wednesday attended The Jess Cagle Show, where she remembered how the shooting went and how her relationship with her colleague developed.

“Hugh was the person I got closest to because I had all the scenes with him,” Paquin admitted.

Like his girlfriend, Anna strongly sympathized with how many physical challenges the role of James Logan, also known as Wolverine, was played by Jackman.

“He went through all the agony and never complained. Although at -40 he was thrown over and over again on his back from some building, ”said the actress.

In addition, Anna shared that she had to help Hugh with a cigar, which has become a signature part of Logan’s image, and literally pull it out of his teeth. Because when Wolverine’s claws were released, he could not remove the cigar on his own without hurting himself.

Later, the actors met three more times on the set in the images of Wolverine and Rogue, when they played in the following parts of the X-Men film series.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Karpova Yana