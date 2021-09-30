Hugh Jackman’s memory problems were assessed by a doctor

The X-Men star spoke for the first time about serious health problems.

52-year-old Australian actor Hugh Jackman admitted to his fans that he began to experience serious memory problems after he turned 50.

So, for example, the artist admitted that he cannot remember the words from children’s songs if they do not sing about children, but so far he clearly remembers his first kiss and his first experience in the cinema.

We turned to the psychiatrist Artem Gilev to understand how dangerous such manifestations can be. Could this be a signal for impending memory loss, or still not?

“The most important thing is to understand why he got forgetfulness. It can even occur due to fatigue or some serious illness, such as depression, ”explains the expert.

“In such cases, forgetfulness manifests itself systematically. At one point, a person may simply suddenly remember that he forgot not so long ago. The progression of this disease is rather slow, ”he added.

“Ultimately, all of this can lead to dementia. First, he will begin to forget what happened very recently, and then all the most vivid memories may disappear from his memory, ”summed up Artem.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Oleg Smolin Smotrova Olga