“I don’t care at all about the fees of the ninth“ Fast and the Furious ”| Articles

The ninth “Fast and the Furious” many compare with the story of Cain and Abel, and the authors of the action are not going to argue with this. In the longest film of the entire series, two, and maybe three independent works fit at once, and letting the public experience this experience in cinema for Universal Studios is more important than collecting the box office, actor Vin Diesel and film director Justin Lin told Izvestia on the eve of it release in Russian hire.

– Now is a difficult time to release films. Especially such big releases as “Fast and Furious”, the previous parts of which have collected billions of dollars. What do you expect from the ninth film in this regard?

Vin Diesel: I have asked myself this question a million times. And that’s what I decided. In this case, I do not care at all about the fees, the operating time, the painting and everything that the producer usually cares about. I’m only interested in the feeling of watching a movie. After all, I can count very well, it is obvious to me that the most profitable thing is to do as everyone is doing now: to release a movie simultaneously with a big screen on streaming, to get huge profits from sales … Okay, “grandiose”, maybe a bold word, although it will definitely be decent money, very big.

But! For over a year now we have been watching almost all films at home, and it has become unbearable. We need a movie! We need the experience that makes us love movies! And that is what inspires me when I think of Fast and Furious 9. It comes out exactly when we are so we need to return to the forgotten experiences of watching on the big screen with other people, we missed this feeling!

Shot from the movie “Fast and Furious 9” Photo: Universal Pictures

– By the way, in many countries cinemas are still closed, so there will be neither sensation nor experience. It seems to me personally that you are in such a hurry, because you already have the 10th part on the way, so you can no longer wait.

V.D.: I like the way you think (laughs)! Perhaps you are not far from the truth. You know Universal is generally very determined, even boldly, with this release. For example, we were among the first to postpone the release of the film due to the pandemic last year. Maybe even the first in general. And I see no less audacity of the studio now. In the USA, as you know, the film will be released only at the end of June, a month later than yours in Russia. We expect that by that time all the cinemas in our country will open, but to be honest, we have no idea what to expect. The year was unprecedented, there is nothing to compare with. But personally, I am glad that the picture still appears on the big screen. And so it took too long to wait.

– Justin, it seemed like you would never return to Fast and Furious after you shot parts 3 through 6. What made you take control again? And what conditions did you set?

Justin Lin: Yes, in general, none. When I made the sixth film, I really felt tired. I wanted to try something new – and I tried it all, did what I wanted. But I never burned bridges. We were constantly in touch with the Universal studio. They regularly asked how I was doing there and whether I would like to, well, suddenly, come back. I remember that about five years ago I was sitting like this in the editing room, working hard to shorten “Star Trek: Infinity” where necessary, in a word, all in work.

Shot from the movie “Fast and Furious 6” Photo: Original Film

And then a call. Vin Diesel begins from afar: “Hi Justin, how are you, what are you doing?” Here, I say, I’m editing, there is a lot of work, but I like it. And he suddenly starts an old song: “But do you want to return to” Fast and the Furious “, to make another film?” And he is already beginning to tell me something about Dominic, about his path, circumstances and so on (Vin Diesel smiles broadly). I interrupt him. “Vin,” I say. – Well, it was already agreed a hundred times that I did my job, I left the franchise. And in general I have no time. ” And he continued so delicately, unobtrusively, very nicely, and it was not a strategic calculation, but we were simply in touch, you know? So I didn’t have the feeling that I had dropped out of the process, although I was not physically present on the set.

But I wouldn’t come back anyway if it hadn’t been for inspiration or some original idea. And then one day we talked with Vin and suddenly thought, why don’t we turn the idea of ​​a family in the direction of consanguinity, and not unity of spirit. I liked it all so much that I immediately called the studio and said that I want to do it. That is, this decision was completely organic. This is how good cinema is born – not by calculation.

– Did you have the feeling that you didn’t finish something, didn’t show it in the previous parts, and now there is a chance?

D.L.: Perhaps All these 10 years Vin and I have been constantly chatting about the fact that there are things that always remain behind the scenes, they are not on the screen. And very often we thought about how to turn “Fast and the Furious” into a saga, give it the features of this genre and make it such a complete large canvas. There were a million ideas on how to do this, but now we did the right thing.

Shot from the movie “Fast and Furious 9” Photo: Universal Pictures

– You decided to shove two films into Fast and Furious 9 at once, even, perhaps, in different genres, which is why this part became the longest in the entire franchise. It’s a pretty risky move, don’t you think?

V.D.: Well, you know, I realized a long time ago that there are no big achievements without risky decisions. It was important for us to let the viewer into a special space, to understand where the roots of Dominic, my hero, originate from. He himself is now a father – and he also had a father, this is a fundamental parallel for the plot. The evolution of the character leads us along with him to reflections on the theme of fatherhood, then to memories of our own father, and from there – to the fact that we learn the secret of Dominic.

He has a brother, and the connection with this brother is lost, there is a mystery, there is a tragedy, an unsolved problem. For all this, we need to return to the events that took place long before the time of the first film in the series. Things like that don’t get told quickly, hence the impressive timing of the new Fast and the Furious. It’s funny we never formulated for ourselves that we have two films in one, but now that you said that, I realized that it really is. And you know what? I like it, we did the right thing!

D.L.Vin very correctly said that taking risks is always interesting. I wanted to make a story that would all be in touch with the main plot of “Fast and the Furious”. You are talking about two films, but I have a feeling that there were even three! And they are all connected thematically and emotionally. Now I see from the reaction of the first viewers that we have succeeded, this recipe works!

Shot from the movie “Fast and Furious 9” Photo: Universal Pictures

– I really liked that there are so many biblical references in Fast and Furious 9: Cain and Abel, murder, exile, atonement, etc. Do you think this film can be considered religious?

Vin Diesel: Look, it’s so great that it can be read! We somehow tried not to emphasize this and, perhaps, did not even discuss with each other during work, but people who saw the picture very often note this narrative of Cain and Abel as an obvious allusion … Therefore, I will not deny it. In general, I have always been convinced that if people see something in a film, then it really is there.

As for the biblical allusions, please note: one of the key symbols in the entire franchise, and perhaps the most important, is Dominic’s pectoral cross. For twenty years we have seen this cross on his neck, and now we have learned that it is associated with the most important events from the distant past.

– It seems to me that the numerous jokes and reminiscences on the Star Wars theme in the film are also part of this religious layer.

V.D.: And I will not argue with that. Although, on the other hand, a huge part of works of art is in one way or another connected with biblical archetypes or subjects. It is more difficult to find exceptions here. Therefore, wherever you dig, it will be everywhere.

D.L.: For some reason everyone was hooked on our Star Wars jokes , although for me everything was obvious here: they are all connected with me personally. I grew up on Star Wars, in my childhood they were all over the place. But at the same time, personally, I always liked Star Trek more, I preferred to be an outsider in this regard. So for me, the irony over the Skywalker story is just a gentle nod to my past.

– At the same time, you still sent your heroes into space in this film, so the next step will already be intergalactic flights and hyperspace, no? Need to grow somewhere?

D.L.: Jokes as jokes, but personally It is very dear to me that Fast and Furious did not grow out of comics or some other basis, so we are free, we can do whatever we want … If only it corresponded to the general spirit of “Fast and the Furious”. Therefore, I never say “no” just like that. I need to check the proposed against this spirit, and I certainly have no desire to do something just to shock or ridicule someone. We need everything to be honest with our characters. In the ninth film, we did the same. It didn’t fall out of the general mood of the film.

Shot from the movie “Fast and Furious 9” Photo: Universal Pictures

– How close is the Fast and the Furious world to ours? Is there a coronavirus there, will we see it in the 10th film that you probably already shot?

D.L.: This is a very important question. I would not like to literalize the connection between fictional and objective realities, but I always try to make it more philosophical, or something. When we sit down with Vinom to discuss each new Fast and the Furious, we never talk about the plot. We talk about what each of us is currently experiencing … Our inner state.

For example, before the ninth film, we both caught ourselves on the fact that we want to return to the past and rethink it, to trace what threads it is connected with the present and the future. That’s why we started everything. Pandemic – this is very serious, but it is temporary and not something that we are really interested in thinking about. She touched all of us, she exists, but I want to talk about eternal subjects more versatile.

– What do you personally like the most about this franchise today?