“I understood why I chose the acting profession” – Style – Kommersant

The psychological thriller “The Devil in the Details” by John Lee Hancock, starring Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto, is being released in Russia. Especially for Kommersant Style, on the eve of the premiere, Dmitry Barchenkov contacted the director and the artists to find out their attitude to the dark stories about the 1990s and to each other.

Nearly 28 years ago, director John Lee Hancock, best known for The Blind Side with Sandra Bullock, The Founder with Michael Keaton, and Chasing Bonnie and Clyde for Netflix, wrote The Devil in Detail, a harsh psychological a thriller about a series of murders that allegedly took place in October 1990. But to get to the implementation of the plot, Lee Hancock came out only in the early 2020s.

In the story, Kern County Deputy Sheriff, nicknamed Dickie (Denzel Washington), goes on a business trip to Los Angeles, where several brutal murders have remained unsolved for quite some time. Sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek from Bohemian Rhapsody and Mr. Robot) is working on the investigation. A chance meeting forces the heroes to unite in the search for the criminal. And very soon the crime fan Albert Sparma (brilliant work of Jared Leto) falls under suspicion. Only there is no evidence against him.

In a video interview with Kommersant Style, John Lee Hancock tells why he could not shoot noir film The Devil in Detail for more than 20 years and what movie he showed to all the participants on the set, and Jared Leto and Denzel Washington are finally finding out each other’s age.

Interviewed Dmitry Barchenkov

Mounting Olga Krasnova