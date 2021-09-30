“I would never have called Dziuba to the national team”

Former head coach of the Russian national team Oleg Romantsev spoke about the refusal of Artem Dziuba to be called up to the national team.

– In this story, I was most surprised by the fact that it turns out that now the players themselves determine their willingness to play for the national team. Even more surprising is the fact that Dzyuba, who was always eager to play in it, refused the challenge. As far as I know, Karpin is not one of vindictive people. But after the player’s refusal, I would not have invited him to the national team again. Moreover, now the team is being created not only in terms of play, but also as a team that must support the coach’s ideas. And in this process, such moments do not help the case. But this is just my opinion, – said Romantsev.

Dziuba explained his refusal to participate in the next games of the national team by the fact that “he has not yet gained his optimal form.” Artem has been the captain of the Russian national team since 2018, but did not take part in the September matches for the World Cup against Croatia (0: 0), Cyprus (2: 0) and Malta (2: 0).

The Russian national team will play two games of the World Championship qualifying round – against Slovakia (October 8, 21.45 Moscow time, Kazan) and Slovenia (October 11, 21.45 Moscow time, Maribor).