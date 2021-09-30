“I’m just mom and dad. She’s the boss.” Hurd unveiled a new photo with her daughter

“I’m just mom and dad. She’s the boss,” the actress signed the picture.

Amber Heard is the winner of the Young Hollywood Awards (2008), the Dallas International Film Festival (2010), the Hollywood Film Festival (2011).

The latest films with Hurd’s participation are “Aquaman” (2018) and “Deep Ravine” (2019).

In February 2015 Hurd married American actor Johnny Depp, and filed for divorce in May 2016, claiming that the reason for divorce was domestic violence by her husband. After the divorce, which took place in January 2017, the court forbade Depp to approach the ex-wife and ordered him to pay compensation in the amount of $ 7 million

In 2018, the actress published an article in the Washington Post in which she indirectly accused the ex-spouse of domestic tyranny. The Sun, referring to the publication, in its article called the actor a domestic rapist. This prompted Depp to go to the High Court for defamation, with Hurd and The Sun as defendants. In November 2020, the court dismissed the actor’s claim. Depp’s lawyers said they would appeal the decision of the London High Court, calling it “perversion,” but in March 2021, UK Court of Appeal Judge Nicholas Underhill decided to deny Depp the right to challenge the London High Court’s refusal to satisfy his claim. Due to litigation, the actor lost his role in the movie “Fantastic Beasts”.

On July 1, the actress announced that in April 2021 she became a mother for the first time, having published the first photo of her daughter. She did not specify who is the father of the child. Earlier, Hurd did not publish pictures in which she would be captured pregnant.