Image of the Day: Jennifer Lopez at Valentino | Vogue Ukraine

If the romance of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck renewed feelings of nostalgia for the 2000s, then the last exit of the star from the yacht on which she celebrated her birthday showed that J.Lo is a modern trendsetter. Instead of a 2000s style nod to the iconic Versace tropical print dress, Lopez wore a silk scarf suit from the Valentino collection. Jennifer also swapped her festive wedge espadrilles for boiling white high-heeled sandals that signaled the star’s return to work in the United States. Playful raffia bags, including Dolce Box and Valentino Escape accessories, have been replaced by the iconic Hermès Birkin.

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino

The protracted lockdown provoked the return of the trend to comfortable clothing, so sportswear, as well as comfortable home silk pajamas, returned to the everyday arsenal of fashionistas. If you want to look as casual yet stylish as J.Lo this summer, we advise you to get yourself a silk ensemble with a geometric print. You can complement your look with both heeled sandals and actual sandals or flip flops.