It became known what Thor will look like in Taiki Waititi’s film

Chris Hemsworth posted a video on Instagram where he hinted at what his character will look like in the new film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which is directed by Taika Waititi. RIA Novosti, 04/14/2021

MOSCOW, April 14 – RIA Novosti. Chris Hemsworth posted a video on Instagram where he hinted at what his character will look like in the new film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which is directed by Taika Waititi. In the video, the performer of the role of the God of Thunder plays with his son. Users immediately noticed a remarkable detail – the long blonde hair of Chris Hemsworth, which his character lost in the previous film “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017). He also had a short haircut in the movie “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). However, now, judging by the video, Hemsworth will return to his usual image, which the actor’s subscribers were very happy about. “Hair is fire,” “Thor finally has an old hairstyle. Looks cute,” fans commented on the post. Filming of the new film takes place in Australia, the details of the plot are kept secret. It is only known that the action will unfold after the events that take place in “Avengers: Endgame”. Viewers find out what happened to Thor after he handed over the rule of Asgard to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Natalie Portman, Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Vin Diesel and others are filming together with Chris Hemsworth in the fourth part of “Thor”. The project’s premiere in Russia is scheduled for May 5, 2022.

