“It’s enough for Volkanovski to wear a jersey to earn the most of your card! Clown!” Dana White destroyed De La Hoya with facts

Fiery press conference of the president of the UFC. It annoys him when people start to say that the league pays fighters little. But to the legendary Golden Boy, he answered that he needed.

Swearing on social media

On the night of September 26, the UFC 266 tournament took place in Las Vegas, in the main event of which Alexander Volkanovski will successfully defend his featherweight title, having met with the dangerous Brian Ortega. The fight turned out to be very colorful and eventful. Volkanovski won by unanimous decision.

According to official information, Volkanovski earned 492 thousand dollars for this fight (400 thousand for the fight, 50 thousand for the bonus for the best fight of the evening, 42 thousand for an incentive payment from a technical sponsor).

Shortly after UFC 266, legendary boxer and now promoter Oscar De La Hoya hit White to the core by accusing him of being greedy by touching the salaries of UFC fighters. “Hey, Alexander Volkanovski, you just had a brutal fight for the UFC and only got 1/20 of your real worth. Dana White, show fucking respect for yourself and these fighters – pay fighters what they deserve, “De La Hoya wrote on Twitter.

Hey @alexvolkanovski you just won a brutal battle for @ufc and made 1/20 of what you’re worth. @danawhite have some fucking respect for yourself and these fighters and pay these warriors what they deserve – Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 26, 2021

The answer from the president of the strongest league in the world was not long in coming. On Monday, White posted the following message to De La Hoya on his Instagram Story: “Shut the fuck up, addict. He came up with a fake coronavirus and stole from me the opportunity to watch Vitor Belfort knock you out the hell. Your performance at the hospital is Oscar-worthy.

De la Hoya did not remain silent. “Are you accusing me of simulating a virus that killed nearly 700,000 Americans to avoid a fight? – he wrote on Twitter. “You pathetic piece of shit, you never even laced up your gloves. And you completely ignored my initial message – that you are underpaid to your fighters. “

“Don’t worry about Volkanovski, clown,” the UFC president retorted. – There is a team of very smart, sophisticated people behind him, and he clearly provides himself very well. If he needs to buy a magic ball for predictions, then perhaps he will turn to you for advice. It’s no secret that you are a liar, a drug addict and a real bastard. It doesn’t matter if you lace up your gloves or not, and of course there is no doubt that you have achieved great success in boxing. But outside the ring, you’re an absolute fucking loser. “

Fire at a press conference

Dana White hosted another Contender Series show on Tuesday. After it ended, a big press conference took place, during which White spoke very harshly about De La Hoya.

“I said it [Де Ла Хойе] yesterday, and I’m going to tell him this again: he has reached incredible heights in boxing, but outside the ring this guy is a fucking loser, ”White said. – What the UFC managed to do was not possible for anyone in the history of combat sports. And we continue to grow. Now let’s talk about Oscar De La Hoya. This man is a deceitful, two-faced, hypocritical bag of shit. And I despise him so much that I have prepared evidence of why he is a deceitful, two-faced, hypocritical bag of shit. “

Evidence followed.

1) “So let’s start with his first MMA card sponsored by Golden Boy Promotions. All former UFC fighters on this card earned more in their last fight in our company than he did. 17 of the 22 fighters on this card earned less than their base salary in the UFC ($ 10,000 – Approx. “SE”). Why am I – whenever this devil opens his mouth, he talks about how little we pay and that he himself will pay the fighters more. Yes, he paid a lot to Canelo, but in the end Canelo left him. I have 650 fighters on the card, and this jerk couldn’t keep one single important fighter! Ryan Garcia still with him? OK good. In two weeks he will not be there either. “

2) “12 of those 22 fighters on his card earned less than we pay fighters on the Contender Series. Remember when he said that Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz would earn more from him in their third fight than they did in their entire careers? Now the facts. Chuck Liddell made 250 thousand from him. The last time Chuck earned less than this amount in the UFC was in August 2004, UFC 49. The last time Tito Ortiz made less than this amount in the UFC was in February 2005, UFC 51. And this is about the times, when the UFC had a $ 40 million debt. We were in a financial ass back then. Now listen. Chuck Liddell in his last UFC fight, going 1-5 in his last six fights, earned 10 times more than in his fight against Oscar De La Hoya. Tito Ortiz in the last UFC fight, going 1-7-1 in the last nine fights, earned 12 times more than Oscar De La Hoya. Once again, they were no longer champions. One lost 5 of the last 6 fights, the other 7 out of 9. And still, in their last fight, they did 10-12 times more for us than for Oscar. What we have is another f **** shameful lie from Oscar. “

3) “Now we move on – to Alexander Volkanovski. For some reason, Oscar is very worried about him, as if Volkanovski urgently needs his help. So, on June 6, 2021, another Golden Boy card that this idiot organized. 9 fights, 18 fighters. The total amount of fees for all of them is 36,500. The average fee is 2,000. Once again, this person is worried about Alexander Volkanovski. And Alexander Volkanovski – even before we paid him even one dollar in royalties for the last fight – already earned more from Venum than all of Oscar De La Hoya’s fucking June card! By simply wearing a Venum T-shirt, Volkanovski earned more than 18 Oscar fighters. I can go on and on, but the essence is still the same – Oscar De La Hoya is a lying bag of shit. “

“It’s none of your business!”

“At one point, we got along really well and were good to each other,” White said when asked about when his disagreement with De La Hoya began. – I went to his fights, which he arranged, and thanks to my social networks I promoted those events. I did my best to help this guy, but when it came to the Mayweather vs McGregor fight, this guy made a kind of PR tour, urging people not to watch this fight. Like, it was “a disgrace for boxing”, but at the same time, he himself is ready to fight with Conor McGregor, right? According to his logic, isn’t it a shame? First, I organize this fight. Why are you telling people not to watch someone’s fight? What do you care? Right? I just told you how much he actually pays his fighters. But why does he care about the money I pay my fighters? “

MMA Junkie journalist John Morgan drew attention to the fact that the UFC pays only 15-20 percent of its total income to fighters. “This is none of your business! White answered him. – It’s none of your business how many percent goes to the fighters. That’s all. This is what people always ask about. You know, “What about this? What about that? ” Listen, if you don’t like the way we do our business, go and start your own business. There are no obstacles to start doing something in this niche. Anyone can do it. Many did. For example: Mark Cuban, Donald Trump. The list goes on and on – there are a lot of guys who got into this business. I heard that new guys are coming. I wish them all the best. You know, anyone can get into this business. If you don’t like our business model, then open something of your own. “

“Over the past five years since the sale [UFC компании Endeavor], the salaries of fighters have skyrocketed, and they will continue to grow, – said the president of the UFC. – Not satisfied with the amount we pay the fighters? Damn bad. Then go and open your promotion, heck, figure out how to do it and pay them $ 10 million per fight, $ 30 million per fight – do whatever you want. And we are in business. And we do it very well. We not only run the business, but also continue to develop sports and take everyone with us. You know, tonight, as noted by Laura Sankoh (UFC journalist – Approx. “SE”), only foreigners fought in the Contender Series. Everyone makes money. Everyone makes a living. You know, there are also sad, difficult stories. So it was with one guy today. You’re either damn good to be here or you’re not. This is the major league. It’s like in the NFL. You can either hold out here or not. People get paid here. And they pay big money. “