Jack Nicholson’s Latvian roots and 12 early photos you haven’t seen

Jack Nicholson was born on April 22, 1937 in Neptune, New Jersey. He was raised in the belief that his grandmother was his mother and his mother, June Francis Nicholson, a dancer, was his older sister. He learned the truth in 1975 from a Time magazine journalist who studied his biography. It is believed that his real father was either Donald Furcillo, an Italian-American showman, or Eddie King (Edgar Kirshfeld), who was also involved in show business.

King was born in Latvia, played the piano on a German liner, and escaped to the United States while the ship was in New York. He opened a dance studio and one of his young dancers was June Nicholson, who was dating her manager at the age of 17. King missed the birth of his alleged son because he was awaiting deportation, and by then Jack’s mother had not only married another man, but had decided to impersonate her son’s sister.

Nicholson first came to Hollywood in 1954 when he was seventeen to visit his sister. He got a job as an office worker for animators William Hanna and Joseph Barbera at the MGM animation studio. He was offered a job as an entry-level animator, but he turned it down, citing a desire to become an actor.

In the 1960s, with his acting career going nowhere, Nicholson seemed to come to terms with a career behind the camera as a screenwriter / director. His first real success was the screenplay for the 1967 countercultural film Journey, starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper. After reading the script for the first time, Fonda told Nicholson that he was totally impressed with the script and felt it could be a great movie.

Nicholson’s first big acting breakthrough came with the opening of Fonda and Hopper’s Easy Rider (1969). He played alcoholic lawyer George Hanson, for which he received his first Oscar nomination. The film cost only $ 400,000 and became a blockbuster, grossing 40 million at the box office. Biographer John Parker argues that Nicholson’s interpretation of his role placed him in the company of earlier “antihero” actors such as James Cagney and Humphrey Bogart, while simultaneously making him “the number one hero of the night in the countercultural movement.”

