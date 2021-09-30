Jake Gyllenhaal scent and lip gloss from Rihanna: beauty novelties of the week :: Beauty :: RBK Style

Eucerin has developed a dual anti-pigmentation serum

The Anti-Pigment Dual Serum regulates the production of melanin, a natural pigment that gives skin color, which can lead to hyperpigmentation due to exposure to sunlight, hormones and aging.

To combat dark spots and age spots, the serum contains two ingredients: thiamidol, which reduces hyperpigmentation and, with regular use, prevents its reappearance, and concentrated hyaluronic acid, one of the most effective moisturizing ingredients.

The first results will be noticeable after two weeks of regular use – the skin will become smooth, even and radiant.

Russian online store Sisley celebrates its birthday

In honor of two years of operation of the Sisley online store in Russia, the French brand decided to arrange a pleasant surprise for customers – a virtual Beauty Party, which includes:

a 30% discount on the entire range of the brand;

travel version of Izia La Nuit fragrance under the promo code 2YEARS (when buying from 8 thousand rubles);

free shipping throughout Russia for any order amount.

The promotion will last until August 23.

Egia Biocare System presented a mask with a peptide complex Biopeptides Face Mask

For intensive skin hydration, tone and elasticity, as well as to reduce wrinkles, the specialists of the Italian brand have created the Biopeptides Face Mask, which includes a peptide complex that stimulates the production of collagen, elastin and other substances responsible for the elasticity, density and youthfulness of the skin.

A powerful component of the mask is also the extract of kudzu, which includes phytoestrogens that restore and maintain the normal functioning of skin cells.

Le Labo launches a set with miniatures of rare fragrances dedicated to cities

The City Exclusive collection includes 15 fragrances that are sold only in the brand’s offline boutiques in the cities for which they were created. For example, fresh citrus Citron 28 can be bought in Seoul, rich Tabac 28 smelling of expensive Havana cigars, oud and cedar in Miami, and passionate Benjoin 19 with notes of incense, amber, benzoin and musk in Moscow.

However, from September 1 to September 30, the brand gives each Le Labo boutique the opportunity to sell any fragrances from the City Exclusive collection. This year, a new option has appeared – to collect a set of five miniatures with the scents you like.

Jake Gyllenhaal is the face of the new men’s fragrance Luna Rossa Ocean Prada

The American actor and film producer, nominated for the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTA, SAG and Independent Spirit Award, starred in an advertising campaign for the new men’s fragrance Luna Rossa Ocean. This bright, adventurous, fresh composition was created by Anne Flipo and Carlos Benaim. It has intertwined notes of bergamot, artemisia, pink pepper, as well as iris, suede, sage, lavender and saffron. The finale reveals itself on the skin with shades of patchouli, musk, vetiver and caramel.

“Jake carries the spirit of the modern adventurer – the perfect image of the new men’s fragrance Prada,” said Yann Andrea, CEO of Prada Beauty International in an official statement. “His great acting pushes the boundaries of familiar emotions, while the new projects he is working on are always aimed at inspiring perspectives.”

The House of Oud collection introduces the Neverending fragrance

The magical and magnetic scent of Neverending was created by the young perfumer Douglas Morel. “When I listened to music, I had the feeling that I was leaving the Earth and going to the Moon,” the perfumer describes the process of creating the fragrance. “I felt a certain vulnerability, because the moon is a cold, dangerous, oxygen-deprived place, and then I thought about warming spices such as cumin, nutmeg and black pepper combined with dry smoky woody notes – guaiac wood, cedar and cypriol.” …

Morel adds that, on the other hand, while on the moon, you can see all the splendor of the Earth. “After all, the Earth is our home, filled with light and warmth, it is for this reason that I used sensual tuberose, soft musk and sunny citrus notes,” concludes the perfumer.

The Cosmedix collection includes three new products

The American brand specializing in scientific research in the field of chemistry has released three new products. The first remedy is lightening serum Revert, helping to restore an even tone without age spots. The composition contains a modified form of vitamin C, which penetrates into the dermis, the deepest layer of the skin. Vitamin C provides powerful antioxidant defenses by breaking down free radicals.

The formula is also enriched with cucumber and lemon extracts to reduce redness and inflammation and have a whitening effect. To normalize the production of sebum and protect against environmental influences, a complex of plant extracts is added to the product.

Brightening serum Revert, Cosmedix Multifunctional cream with probiotics Harmonize, Cosmedix Correcting gel around the eyes Complex, Cosmedix

The second novelty is multifunctional probiotic cream Harmonize… It takes care of the skin microbiome, is responsible for protecting against pathogenic microbes and impurities, for the hydrolipid balance and acidity level, and for blocking inflammatory reactions. The components of the product normalize the life cycle of cells, strengthen the protective barrier, and slow down the growth of harmful bacteria. The cream evens out the microrelief, and thanks to the extracts of grapes, ginger and boswellia, it helps to protect the skin and soothes problem areas.

The latest novelty – correcting gel around the eyes Complex from the Elite series. Due to hyaluronic acid and a complex of peptides, it perfectly moisturizes, softens the skin, removes dark circles and puffiness. Herbal analogue of retinol – bakuchiol (1%) actively but gently reduces wrinkles and evens out the tone in the delicate area around the eyes. In addition, the product contains hyaluronic acid for hydration, orchid stem cells and horse chestnut flower extract, which stimulate the production of the cytokine longevity gene and provide a noticeable lifting effect.

Comfort Zone Releases Ginger Cleansing Hydrophilic Oil

To quickly and easily remove any dirt, makeup residue or SPF-protected products, the Italian brand has developed a gentle cleansing milk oil. It contains ginger essential oil, known for its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, as well as protective properties against free radicals.

Formulated with a nourishing and emollient macadamia oil that deeply hydrates even the driest skin, restoring softness, elasticity and strengthening the skin barrier.

A pleasant bonus is the invigorating, unobtrusive scent of ginger that remains on the skin after use.

Fenty Beauty Introduces Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper

Rihanna’s cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty has launched a translucent hybrid: a volume and gloss lipstick in Hot Cherry. It has no shimmery particles, it has minimal color, but gives the lips a shine and visual volume.

The main ingredients of the novelty are ginger root oil and paprika fruit extract, which create the effect of plump lips. Shea butter and vitamin E are added to nourish and moisturize the skin, which also gives an intense shine.

One light movement of the applicator is enough – and the lips look more plump and voluminous. It also has the iconic peach-vanilla scent of the Gloss Bomb line.

Invisibobble has two limited edition hair accessory collections

To collection invisibobble Flores & BloomInspired by Mexico, four accessories are included: a blue Hairhalo Margarita Bonita headband with a pigtail; classic elastic band The Original Yes, We Cancun in hot pink; a pink Wrapstar Ami & Go elastic band made of invisibobble Slim and a fabric ribbon with a plush pom-pom border; and a light blue Sprunchie Hola Hola elastic band.

Headband Hairhalo Margarita Bonita, Flores & Bloom, invisibobble Hair ties Urban Safari, invisibobble

Second collection – invisibobble Urban Safari – includes five accessories, united by the safari theme. The invisibobble Hairhalo What Happens In Safari has a themed pattern; The invisibobble Original All Roads Lead to Rhino elastic bracelet is made in a bronze shade, and the invisibobble Slim In an Elephant Minute hair elastic bracelet is presented in a soft pink color with a splash of bronze shade.

The invisibobble Waver Wildlife Nightlife set includes three sheer models, one with shimmery pink beads and the other two with golden claws. The lightweight invisibobble Wrapstar Cat In The City elastic band can be fastened in a bow, braid or bun.