Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the Venice Film Festival

The further, the more interesting the Venice Film Festival becomes: last day the list of its guests was added by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The stars, who had resumed their romance after a 17-year hiatus, flew to the city of canals and immediately went for a ride in a water taxi. It was then that they were captured by the paparazzi. Jennifer chose a charming white lace dress for the walk. Her companion, in contrast, was clad in black from head to toe.

Rumor has it that the star couple will appear together on the red carpet of the film festival. Affleck is going to present his new film “The Last Duel” at the film forum, in which he played the main role. It is likely that Jennifer will accompany him at the premiere. The Last Duel is a historical drama directed by Ridley Scott. Affleck in it plays an unusual role for himself as a medieval Norman knight. Together with him in the tape, his best friend Matt Damon starred.

This is Jennifer Lopez’s second visit to Venice in the past month. Previously, the singer became the main star of the grand show of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion house. At that time, Affleck was not with her. But now, apparently, it is Jay Lo who will have to be content with a supporting role, while her beloved will present her new work.

Lopez’s entourage has already reported that Jennifer is madly in love with her ex-fiancé and feels that now they will be together for the rest of their lives. Their relationship developed rapidly, but neither Jen nor Ben are in a hurry to tie the knot again. Both had bitter divorces and difficult relationships behind them, so they decided to just enjoy the moment.

Affleck and Lopez’s romance began in July 2002 during the filming of the comedy Gigli. Already in November, Ben made Jennifer a marriage proposal, but the wedding never took place. In January 2004, they confirmed rumors of a breakup. The tabloids nicknamed the couple “Bennifers”.

Both Ben and Jen said their relationship was ruined by excessive publicity. After their breakup, fans were sure that Affleck was the love of J.Lo’s life, and that the singer was never able to overcome her feelings for him.